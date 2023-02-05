Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
6 Vikings Who Vanished for Good
A handful of football players unceremoniously leave a football team each year and never really return anywhere else. Such players don’t explicitly retire, nor do they join other teams or practice squads. The 2021 Minnesota Vikings, the final rendition of the team led by Mike Zimmer, had six players...
Vikings Called Fit for QB Prospect
The Vikings are set at quarterback as long as Kirk Cousins is on the team. While some want to see some fresh blood at the position, it has to be noted that starting a solid veteran is not a bad position to be in, especially when the passer is as reliable as Cousins.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Everyone Seems to Love the Vikings New Addition
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, passing the torch from Ed Donatell in 2022 to the former Miami Dolphins head coach in 2023. Flores spent 11 seasons in the Bill Belichick system with the Patriots before jumping to the big job in Miami, where he stayed for three seasons and totally revamped the Dolphins defense.
Vikings Might Pounce on Popular NFL Trend
At a moment that was never formally announced, the NFL deviated from running backs as the focal point of offenses. The days of Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Priest Holmes, and Adrian Peterson seemed to vanish without ceremony, as franchises said “no thanks” to expensive running backs while pivoting away from rushing the football, in general.
Donna Kelce won’t do Super Bowl coin-toss but says NFL made right choice for the honor
Despite a petition to have her do the honorary coin-flip at Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce said she wasn’t chosen and she applauded the NFL’s pick.
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Vikings Blasted for Not Hiring Ejiro Evero. But Why?
The Minnesota Vikings need a defensive coordinator for 2023 after moving on from Ed Donatell on January 19th. Donatell’s defense ranked sixth-worst in the NFL per defensive efficiency in 2022, and head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to veer in a different direction. Since Donatell’s departure, O’Connell has interviewed...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson's personal staff at Broncos team building
Sean Payton was recently hired as head coach of the Denver Broncos, taking over a team that has seen its fair share of struggles this past season. This leaves Payton as the leader of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson, who was recently traded to Denver from Seattle. Wilson has developed a reputation of doing things differently in the NFL to go with his obvious talent for the game.
Davante Adams reveals big Aaron Rodgers plan
During this weekend’s Pro Bowl games, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was not shy about discussing a potential reunion with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, revealing that he would certainly welcome Rodgers to the team. It’s clear that Adams is recruiting Rodgers to want to come to Vegas, but he Read more... The post Davante Adams reveals big Aaron Rodgers plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Four Thoughts on the Vikings Landing Brian Flores as Their Next Defensive Coordinator
Flores will bring a much-needed level of aggressiveness to the Vikings' defense.
Weird New Greivance Leveled at Kirk Cousins
The NFL tweaked the Pro Bowl this year, promoting safety and lightheartedness, so the game was effectively a flag football exhibition. Predictably — and by a Green Bay Packers-themed voice, no less — Cousins was chided for the flag football outing. Greg Williams from Game On Wisconsin tweeted during the event, “Kirk Cousins not completing a pass within the one-yard line of a flag football game is what you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings QB.“
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search
The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
1 Viking Significantly More Likely to Stay with Brian Flores Hire
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers as defensive coordinator on Monday, the first large and telling domino of the offseason. The move indicates Minnesota will renew all-in Super Bowl stakes for about the eighth season in a row. Had Flores not been the choice and the...
Brian Flores Could Be Vikings Hero against Regression
No matter what happens in free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft, OTAs, training camp, or preseason, the Minnesota Vikings will eventually be a consensus pick to regress next season — if they aren’t that pick already. Why? Well, Minnesota won 13 games in 2022 but finished the season...
7 Possible Free Agent Destinations for Irv Smith Jr.
When the Minnesota Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Irv Smith’s future changed with the snap of two fingers. The inevitability of Smith’s departure was enhanced when Hockenson thrived immediately with the Vikings, and the former Detroit Lion stamped a ticket to become Minnesota’s TE1 for the long-term foreseeable future. Smith even seemed to say goodbye to Vikings fans on Instagram after the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants three and half weeks ago.
