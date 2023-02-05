Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Report: Lakers willing to trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker; but wouldn’t include Max Christie, Austin Reaves for Kyrie
With the NBA trade deadline less than four days away, we are slowly getting more and more details about what the Lakers are considering. And just like we have gotten reports about which teams the front office is eyeing as they look to improve the purple and gold’s postseason chances, we also are slowly receiving a few more details about how they view the rest of their roster in such discussions with opposing GMs.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Why a Kevin Durant deal to Knicks makes sense
After reports circulated Sunday of the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas deal, much of the basketball world wondered if superstar Kevin Durant could be dealt next. Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn last summer but backed off, in part, because Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. Now that Irving is gone, it seems Durant could follow him out of Brooklyn.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Thunder-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Daryl Morey discussed the logic behind releasing Isaiah Joe at the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season during a recent interview.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared why it would be important for him to be in attendance to watch LeBron James eclipse his scoring record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has publicly supported LeBron James' pursuit of his scoring record, contrary to other NBA personalities' claims
LeBron James, Lakers Hit L.A. Hotspot To Celebrate Record-Breaking Night
The celebration of LeBron James' new scoring record Tuesday night didn't end at Crypto.com Arena .... several of the Lakers star's teammates -- as well as a host of other celebs -- were seen hitting an L.A. hotspot after the game to keep the party for the King rollin'. Patrick...
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
