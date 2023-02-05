ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers willing to trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker; but wouldn’t include Max Christie, Austin Reaves for Kyrie

With the NBA trade deadline less than four days away, we are slowly getting more and more details about what the Lakers are considering. And just like we have gotten reports about which teams the front office is eyeing as they look to improve the purple and gold’s postseason chances, we also are slowly receiving a few more details about how they view the rest of their roster in such discussions with opposing GMs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Why a Kevin Durant deal to Knicks makes sense

After reports circulated Sunday of the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas deal, much of the basketball world wondered if superstar Kevin Durant could be dealt next. Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn last summer but backed off, in part, because Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. Now that Irving is gone, it seems Durant could follow him out of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy