Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?
J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
Hugh Freeze gives an update on the quarterbacks
Here is the latest on what Hugh Freeze shared about the quarterback position.
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
Just A Minute: Should There Be Changes in Alabama Basketball's Lineup?
Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen have taken a step forward while Jaden Bradley has taken a step backwards. Will there be a change?
High profile Auburn target Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama
Collins, a four-star athlete, has just decommitted from the Crimson Tide.
Alabama hires former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele
Steele returns to Bama after a 15-year hiatus.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s ultimate frisbee to host annual ‘Spirit of the Game’ open-play tournament
As university ultimate-frisbee leagues continue to grow worldwide, anyone looking to try the sport can sign up for the Mixed Hat Tournament hosted by Texas A&M Women’s Ultimate frisbee team Saturday, Feb. 11, at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. The annual fundraiser Hat tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. on...
WSFA
‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
New Restaurant Franchise Specializing in Chicken Salad Coming to Tyler, Texas
Ooohh, a new restaurant franchise based in Auburn, Alabama is heading soon to Tyler, Texas. Granted, we already have so many incredible restaurants in East Texas, but honestly, we're pretty excited about this new option. OK, here's the scoop on the new restaurant franchise coming to 4712 South Broadway in...
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
WTVM
Auburn to close downtown streets in celebration of Mardi Gras parade
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Several streets in Downtown Auburn will close for the fourth annual Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will be begin at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18. All cars remaining after 2:50p.m. will be blocked-in, until the completion of the parade. The parade will begin...
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
KBTX.com
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation. ALEA says […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Hype Bar and Grill coming soon
A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area. Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars. There will be 30 hookahs with...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
WSFA
Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
alabamanews.net
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
