College Station, TX

AL.com

Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?

J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn to close downtown streets in celebration of Mardi Gras parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Several streets in Downtown Auburn will close for the fourth annual Krewe de Tigris Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will be begin at 3p.m. on Saturday, February 18. All cars remaining after 2:50p.m. will be blocked-in, until the completion of the parade. The parade will begin...
AUBURN, AL
KBTX.com

Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
NAVASOTA, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

Hype Bar and Grill coming soon

A new bar with a twist is set to open soon in the Auburn-Opelika area. Hype Bar and Grill is slated to open the first week of March and will not only serve alcoholic beverages and food but will also offer hookahs and cigars. There will be 30 hookahs with...
AUBURN, AL
kwhi.com

WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN

A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
WSFA

Millbrook pastor’s home severely damaged in fire

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking at what is left of his home after a fire, Peter Cova finds it hard to believe how fast it all happened. “I was cooking dinner, started the stove, and the fire erupted out in the kitchen,” he said. Within a few minutes, smoke filled his home.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

17 Springs Recreation Facility Update

The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
MILLBROOK, AL

