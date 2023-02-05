Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 315 PM CST. Target Area: Smith; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect a couple of flooded barns. Also expect water to overflow the bridge approaches to Farm to Market Highway 1804 between Hoard and Lindale. Expect several hundred acres of flooded pasture lands next to the river both upstream and downstream. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.4 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 11/20/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CST. * At 251 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fields, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include De Ridder, Merryville, Singer, Fields, Bon Weir, Bivens, Tulla, Bancroft, Junction, Old Salem and Oretta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sabine TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SABINE
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Newton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard, northwestern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southwestern Newton Counties through 300 PM CST At 231 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deweyville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Starks, Fields, Deweyville, Devils Pocket and Lunita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS MIDDLE EVENING FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Along and north of our I-30 corridor including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, and Sevier. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River, and Titus. * Until 9 PM CST this evening * WHEN...This afternoon and through this mid evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Catahoula; Claiborne; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; Union; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CLAIBORNE CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE TENSAS UNION WEST CARROLL WINN
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 20:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 25.0 Tue 7 pm CST 24.9 24.9 24.9
