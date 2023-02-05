Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sabine TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE SABINE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miller FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In northeast Texas, Bowie. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Hope, Ashdown, Nashville, Mineral Springs, Wilton, Blevins, Perrytown, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Ogden, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Saratoga, Richmond, McCaskill, Ozan, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Catahoula; Claiborne; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; Union; West Carroll; Winn TORNADO WATCH 31 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CLAIBORNE CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE TENSAS UNION WEST CARROLL WINN
Comments / 0