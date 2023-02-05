Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miller FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In northeast Texas, Bowie. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Hope, Ashdown, Nashville, Mineral Springs, Wilton, Blevins, Perrytown, Tollette, Fulton, Washington, Ogden, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Saratoga, Richmond, McCaskill, Ozan, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MILLER COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO