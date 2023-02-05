ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Regular Season Schedule

MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the San Francisco Giants' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.

The San Francisco Giants are now less than two months away from Opening Day.

The Giants will open the 2023 season in New York, playing the Yankees. They will then travel to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox.

The Giants will play their home opener Fri., April 7 against the Kansas City Royals. They will then host the Los Angeles Dodgers, before traveling to Detroit and Miami for a pair of three-game series with the Tigers and Marlins.

For the first time ever, the Giants will play a series against each of the other 29 Major League Baseball teams. All 30 teams will play a series against each other, for the first time in baseball history. The hope is that it will generate more fan interest, as star players from the opposite league will appear at the city's home ballpark every other year. Giants fans will get a chance to see Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez play at Oracle Park, when the Mariners come to town in early July.

The schedule change will also provide help to teams that play in hypercompetitive divisions. The Giants play in what is expected to be a relatively competitive National League West. The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a 111-win season. Two years ago, the Giants won 107 games. The San Diego Padres defeated the Dodgers in the National League Division Series last fall, reaching their first NLCS since 1998. The Arizona Diamondbacks have a roster full of exciting young players, and the Colorado Rockies hope to bounce back in 2023 with a healthy Kris Bryant.

The downside to the schedule change is it means that rivals will play each other less. The Padres and Dodgers used to play a minimum of 18 regular season games against each other. This season, they'll play each other 13 times, with their final series coming in mid-September.

The Giants are coming off an 81-81 season in which they finished right at .500 in third place of the NL West. After re-signing Joc Pederson and signing free agents Mitch Haniger, Ross Stripling and Michael Conforto, they hope to return to the postseason in 2023.

Here's a look at the Giants' entire schedule for the 2023 season:

Here's a look at the Giants' entire schedule for the 2023 season:

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show

