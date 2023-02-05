Read full article on original website
Greenville swim ends season with dual meet at Sidney
SIDNEY — The Greenville High School swim team closed out their regular season with a dual meet at the Shelby County YMCA against Sidney and Botkins on Feb. 4. The Green Wave lost to both teams in the combined scores. The boys outscored Botkins, 115-108. In the relay events,...
Bradford’s defense leads them to big win over Houston
HOUSTON — It was a total team effort from the Railroaders on Feb. 7. The Bradford High School boys basketball team traveled to Houston High School and defeated the Wildcats, 59-35. Head coach Jay Hall said he was thrilled with the team’s effort against a tough team in Houston. Playing against a team like them helped Bradford get better before the playoffs start.
Darke County swim teams compete at Darke County YMCA
DARKE COUNTY — Greenville hosted a home swim meet on Feb. 3 at the Darke County YMCA. The meet involved Versailles, Arcanum, Ansonia, Piqua and Tecumseh. In the girls and boys divisions, Versailles took first with Greenville taking second and Piqua finishing third. For the girls, Arcanum finished fifth and Ansonia finished sixth. For the boys, Arcanum finished fourth and Ansonia finished sixth.
Grant Beasley is heading to Bluffton to run track and cross country
VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Grant Beasley is going to run track and cross country at the next level. Beasley signed his National Letter of Intent to run at Bluffton University. Beasley said he went on dozens of visits and Bluffton was the one place that truly made him feel...
Greenville Middle School Honor Roll
GREENVILLE — Greenville Middle School is pleased to announce its second quarter honor roll. Grade 5 – Gabriella Browning, Ash Burton,Cooper Dalton, Wesley Gruber, Kael Harrison, Ivy Hawes, Paxton Klosterman, Abby McGlinch, Pacey Miller, Nathan Powers, Isaac Rice, Gavin Stonerock, Alexa Walker, Noah Wright. Grade 6 – Akisha...
ABMS Students of the Month
Arcanum-Butler Middle School congratulates their January Students of the Month. Shown are (back row) Connor Rogers, Cooper Shilt, Brooklyn Dillman, Danicka Michael, (front row) Evan Wilson, Ashton Protzman, Gabby Fugate, Enoch Nottingham.
Arcanum IGA plans to open summer 2023
ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum received very welcome news when Vikramjit Boparai became the official new owner of 201 S. Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27. Boparai plans to open Arcanum IGA in the former Orme Hardware location, filling the void of a full-service grocery store left by the closing of Sutton’s 86-year-old store in 2020. Boparai registered Arcanum IGA, Inc., with the Ohio Secretary of State on Dec. 8, 2022, and reported his wish is to open the grocery store by mid-summer 2023.
Henninger, Johnting honored
Students of the Month for January from Arcanum High School are Luke Henninger and Lily Johnting. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Henninger was selected because of the leadership he demonstrates each day in class. He consistently leads through example in each of his classes. Johnting was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in school each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on the second Monday of every month, at 8:30 a.m. with the following exceptions. The February meeting will be held Feb. 20 and the June meeting will be held June 26. The meetings will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville.
Mowery Awarded the Bronze JROTC Medal
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honored incoming Cadet Commanding Officer Lily Mowery with the NSDAR Bronze JROTC Medal during the Greenville High School NJROTC ceremony. Fort GreeneVille Chapter’s National Defense Chapter Committee Chair Mary Jane Dietrich and chapter members presented the medal and certificate.
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
FM January SOM
January Students of the Month at Franklin Monroe are: Lola Sando (8th grade), Adison Tucker (10th Grade), Braxton Cool (7th Grade) and Gage Wackler (11th Grade).
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
Richards named to President’s List
STATESBORO, GA — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students on the Fall 2022 President’s List. Madyson Richards of Arcanum has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Rain returns Wednesday; High Wind Watch in effect Thursday
We will start off breezy, dry, and cool.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton
A man was helped from the Great Miami River to safety Tuesday afternoon.
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
