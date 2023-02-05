ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanark, IL

Le-Win/Stockton edges Dakota for the 1A Polo Regional Championship

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ih7f8_0kctstsl00

LANARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Eastland High School was the scene of the most talented 1A wrestling regional in Illinois Saturday, and Le-Win/Stockton and Dakota led the way claiming nine individual titles and the top two spots in the team standings.

For highlights watch the media player above. The team standings and individual champions list follow:

POLO 1A REGIONAL WRESTLE (AT EASTLAND)

1. LeWin/Stockton 203
2. Dakota 200
3. Oregon 149
4. Stillman Valley 128.5
5. Dixon 120
6. Princeton 108.5
7. Byron 70
8. Polo 57
9. Amboy 33
10. Winnebago 24
11. Durand

(LeWin/Stockton had 5 individual champions. Dakota had 6)

106: Josiah Perez (Polo/30-3) defeated Augustus Swanson (Princeton) Dec. 3-2
113: Fr. Lando Blanton (Amboy/38-8) Def. Jr. Ayden Rowley (Dixon 19/9) MD 11-2
120: Fr. Arrison Bauer (LW /33-14) def. Soph. Preston LaBay (Oregon/19-22) Dec. 61
126: Soph. TJ Silva (Dakota/31-2) injury default over Soph. Henry Hildreth (SV/19-7)
132: Sr. Phoenix Blakely (Dakota/35-1) def. Sr. Wyatt Doty (Polo/35-3) MD 16-2
138: Jr. Jason Bowers (Dakota/31-) def. Sr. Lane Halverson (Oregon/34-8) Dec. 2-0
145: Sr. Augie Christiansen (Princeton) def. Seth Stevens (Oregon/27-7) Dec. 7-3
152 Sr.  Garrett Luke (LW/46-2) def. Sr. jack Seacrist (SV/28-3) Dec. 3-2
160: Jr. Jared Dvorak (LW/42-5) def. Sr.  Garrett Vincent (Dakota/25-10) Dec. 7-4
170: Sr. Case Rockey (Dakota/27-10) def. Jr. Steven Kitzman (Dixon/28-8) Dec. 1-0
182: Sr. Griffin Luke (LW/ 44-1) def. Jr. Kyle Jones (Byron/35-6) Fall 2:34
195: Sr. Thomas Bowman (Dakota/23-12) def. Sr. Jace Phillips (LW 25-12) Dec. 3-1
220: Jr. Noah Wenzel (Dakota/35-3) def. Jr. Braxton Jennings (SV/24-12) Dec. 3-2
285: Sr. Henry Engel (LW /41-5) def. Soph. Cade Odell (Princeton/27-8) Dec. 9-4)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, February 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, February 7 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. BIG NORTHERN BOYSByron 56 North Boone 36Dixon 61 Rock Falls 50Rockford Lutheran 73 Stillman Valley 57Rockford Christian 47 Winnebago 39Genoa-Kingston 50 Richmond-Burton 45 BIG NORTHERN BOYS STANDINGSRockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Lutheran improves to 7-0 in Big Northern with win at Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran picked up a road win Tuesday night in Stillman Valley to remain undefeated in Big Northern Conference play. The Crusaders defeated the Cardinals 73-57. Lutheran improves to 19-8 overall and 7-0 in the BNC, one-half game ahead of Rockford Christian. Lutheran extends its conference winning streak to 39 straight games. […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eisenhower’s stellar season ends just short of State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Huge crowds for basketball games are common this season at Guilford the way the Guilford varsity boys’ basketball team is playing. But the big crowd there Monday night was for an eighth-grade game. The Eisenhower Eagles hosted Barrington in a Sectional Championship game with a trip to state on the line. Eisenhower came […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pierson’s 31 points lift Belvidere past Woodstock

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A couple weeks ago Belvidere sophomore Emma Pierson set a school record by scoring 40 points in a game. She hasn’t cooled off. She has had a string of 30-point games since then. Then continued Monday night when she scored 31 points leading Belvidere to a 46-40 non-conference win against Woodstock. The win […]
BELVIDERE, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Makes the Shortlist to Land New Football Team

Just as the Arena Football League (AFL) is fixing to make a comeback, another indoor football league is poised to get started, with its eyes on Dubuque as a potential host city for one of the teams!. Coming in 2024, The Arena League will be yet another football league looking...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Investigation Surrounding UW-Platteville Wrestling Coaches

The UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through a very rough time. A report says the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Members of the team were told last week that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches. A spokesperson says they are investigating multiple potential UW-Platteville and NCAA rules violations, and they cannot comment on personnel matters while these investigations are ongoing. Former UW-Platteville wrestling coach Chris Walter is listed as an acting head coach and assistants Brent Allen and Les Hollingsworth are listed as acting assistant coaches. The team just concluded the “Throwdown in the Theatre” winning over Augustana 36-13 Friday at the Center for the Arts. But now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24.
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Rockford Speedway to close after 76 years, being sold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway has announced the 2023 season will be its last as the iconic raceway has been sold for redevelopment. The adjacent Forest Hills Lodge will close on June 1, 2023. The owners said development along 173 spurred a decision to sell the Speedway. Opened in 1948, the Rockford Speedway […]
ROCKFORD, IL
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
BETTENDORF, IA
WIFR

Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical. “I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi. The crash happened around 8:54 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design

Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford mentoring program in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Promise scholarship program is adding a program to help mentor students, and volunteers are needed. Rockford Promise has been providing full-tuition scholarships to graduates of the Rockford Public School District, but its one-on-one mentorships have now grown into mentoring “circles,” to provide a “safe space” for students to voice […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash

Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy