KXLY
Teenager hit by car in Spokane Valley suffers life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A 17-year-old girl hit by a car in Spokane Valley Monday night remains in critical condition. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies say she was hit by another teenager, but the sheriff's office has not yet said if the driver will face any criminal charges.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family of woman killed in Spokane Valley hit-and-run crash seeking answers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley late last month is still searching for answers surrounding her death. Court documents identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen. She was crossing Sprague Ave. between Pines Rd. and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right...
Man fatally shot during Missoula home invasion identified
Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a Sunday afternoon home invasion in Missoula.
YAHOO!
North Idaho man gets at least 12 years in prison for 'stupid,' drunken shooting of friend
Feb. 7—A 64-year-old Spirit Lake man will spend at least 12 years behind bars for an "incredibly unnecessary and absurd" shooting that left the man's 66-year-old friend dead last summer in North Idaho. First District Judge Lamont Berecz on Tuesday sided with the prosecutor's recommendation and sentenced Michael L....
Lansing Daily
Washington Woman Arrested for Killing Son and Decapitating His Body
A woman in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after admitting to police that she had killed and decapitated her adult son before dumping his body in June 2022. Christine Castelli, 58, told major crimes detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office that she had shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YAHOO!
Man suspected of kidnapping another man at downtown apartment building while impersonating officer
Feb. 6—A man says he was attacked, burglarized and held against his will Sunday in his own apartment unit in downtown Spokane by another man who claimed to be an Air Force police officer on Saturday afternoon, according to court documents. The victim was at his residence at the...
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KXLY
Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
KXLY
Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
KXLY
SPD arrest two suspected of shoplifting over $20,000 worth of merchandise
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested two people suspected of shoplifting around $23,000 worth of merchandise over three months. SPD's Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit got several reports of the two suspects shoplifting across different locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley. Police say the suspects had a specific method of shoplifting: they would enter a store, fill shopping baskets with merchandise and run out of the store.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges
POST FALLS, Idaho - Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight was charged with distribution...
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Destroyed By Fire Near Potlatch
A shop building near Potlatch was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cora Road Northwest of town around 3:45. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There’s no word on what sparked the fire. No one was hurt. Volunteer Firefighters from Palouse were called in to assist. Crews were on scene until about 8:00 Saturday night.
Comments / 3