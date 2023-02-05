ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 man hospitalized after stabbing on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that one man is in the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on the South Hill. According to SPD, they responded to reports of a man suffering stab wounds near 44th Avenue and Regal Street. Right...
SPOKANE, WA
Lansing Daily

Washington Woman Arrested for Killing Son and Decapitating His Body

A woman in Spokane, Washington, has been arrested after admitting to police that she had killed and decapitated her adult son before dumping his body in June 2022. Christine Castelli, 58, told major crimes detectives at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office that she had shot her son several times at a residence in the 1400 block of West Jennings
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Police say convicted killer committed more assault crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. -- He killed someone and went to jail for nearly a decade. Now, he's back in jail, accused of two new attacks. In the three months Avondre Graham has been free to the streets of Spokane, police say he beat up his girlfriend and is now being accused of attacking a stranger in downtown Spokane on January 27. He was under Department of Corrections supervision at the time.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

SPD arrest two suspected of shoplifting over $20,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested two people suspected of shoplifting around $23,000 worth of merchandise over three months. SPD's Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit got several reports of the two suspects shoplifting across different locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley. Police say the suspects had a specific method of shoplifting: they would enter a store, fill shopping baskets with merchandise and run out of the store.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges

POST FALLS, Idaho - Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight was charged with distribution...
POST FALLS, ID
pullmanradio.com

Shop Building Destroyed By Fire Near Potlatch

A shop building near Potlatch was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cora Road Northwest of town around 3:45. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There’s no word on what sparked the fire. No one was hurt. Volunteer Firefighters from Palouse were called in to assist. Crews were on scene until about 8:00 Saturday night.
POTLATCH, ID

