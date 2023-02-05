ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill. “Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Western United: The Life It Lived

The Western United Life Building is not your ordinary abandoned building in West Texas. Downtown is typically the center point of any city; where there’s nonstop action and plenty of energy. But inside the walls of this building, well, let’s just say things were a little different. “I...
MIDLAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas

Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Animal Shelter to host animal adoption event

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an animal adoption event on February 9. The event will be at Crunch Fitness on 2008 E. 42nd St from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The adoption fee is $27 and cash only. For more information, people can visit...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after fatal crash in Winkler County

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 4 in Winkler County. The incident occurred at the intersection of FM 874 and SH 302. 53-year-old Leonardo Belone of New Mexico was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2016...
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

