Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
Odessa road project gets additional funding for overpass at intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385
ODESSA, Texas — Odessans should be excited to hear that Loop 338 is set to actually become a loop with a freeway design. The project at the intersection of South Loop 338 and US 385 has been ongoing, but part of the project was delayed due to available funds needing to be used at Yukon and SH-191.
cbs7.com
Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill. “Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”
One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
The 5 Rules For Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa, Texas
The construction that is going on right now on I-20 to switch overpasses makes driving along the interstate quite a frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't Do It. We have two other routes to go...
cbs7.com
Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters. Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years. Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own...
One week later: Midland Police still have no answers on unidentified Midland teen
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been more than a week since Midland Police found a teenager in Midland. He can't communicate and still there are not many clues as to who he is or where he came from. There are a lot of people who are concerned about him. They're...
Western United: The Life It Lived
The Western United Life Building is not your ordinary abandoned building in West Texas. Downtown is typically the center point of any city; where there’s nonstop action and plenty of energy. But inside the walls of this building, well, let’s just say things were a little different. “I...
enchantingtexas.com
19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas
Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
cbs7.com
Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
Odessa Crime Stoppers has a special offer for those exes of yours during the holiday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Based off last years excitement, Odessa Crime Stoppers is back with a special offer for those scorned by an ex. What’s supposed to be a day for love is now an opportunity for Odessans to turn in their ex-valentines. Odessa Crime Stoppers announced the return of its Valentine’s Day Special looking […]
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
Odessa boy gets surprise of a lifetime in hospital
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host animal adoption event
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be hosting an animal adoption event on February 9. The event will be at Crunch Fitness on 2008 E. 42nd St from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The adoption fee is $27 and cash only. For more information, people can visit...
cbs7.com
Fourth teen arrested in Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a residence in the 1200 block of E. 17th by the Big Spring Police Department Detectives Division. Both Diaz and Morin were taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives...
cbs7.com
MISD considering new elementary school in NE Midland to alleviate capacity limits
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is considering building a new elementary school to help alleviate the effects of what they say is significant population growth in North East Midland. Building a new elementary school was ranked top 3 in capital improvement projects by the Long Range Planning Committee. At...
cbs7.com
Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
One dead after fatal crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 4 in Winkler County. The incident occurred at the intersection of FM 874 and SH 302. 53-year-old Leonardo Belone of New Mexico was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2016...
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Housing development request on west side of Midland denied by Planning and Zoning Commission
MIDLAND, Texas — Concerned residents of Legacy Neighborhood in west Midland had their voices heard at Monday's Midland Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and they were rewarded by the commissioners. The complaints from the residents were in regard to a request for development of about 125 new houses, and...
