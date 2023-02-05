ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa boy dealing with a rare disease and infection got the best surprise over the weekend during his stay at a Dallas hospital. The father of the boy, Tim Linder, was able to get the Odessa boy's favorite action hero, the transformer Bumblebee, to make an appearance at the hotel and surprise his son. Bumblebee walked into the hospital room and put the biggest smile on the face of the little boy.

ODESSA, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO