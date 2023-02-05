Nevada woman accused of stealing money from high school club’s bank account

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada woman is accused of stealing money from a high school club’s bank account and using it for personal use, Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Jeanne Metzger, 55, is facing charges of felony embezzlement.

(Credit: Nye County Sheriff's Office/KLAS)

According to NCSO, Metzger made several withdrawals from the Tonopah High School Rodeo Club’s bank account over the last year and used the money for personal use.

In December, she was confronted by the club’s secretary and Metzger claimed that her daughter grabbed the wrong card and that she would pay the money back. According to NCSO, since then no conversations and no attempts have been made to pay the money back.

Metzger was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

