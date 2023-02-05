Read full article on original website
What's up this weekend? Feb. 10-12
What does your weekend hold? Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. February 10-12 Bradford County Valentine's Day Painting: Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Paint with a partner or alone. For adults, teens, and...
WWII veteran in Union County turns 100
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — World War II veteran Arthur Mulrooney turned 100 years old. There was a big birthday bash for him at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg on Sunday. His family and friends came out to celebrate; there was cake and singing. When asked what his secret...
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide
Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt. Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm. Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley,...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said. He lives near his childhood church in Port Carbon, St. Stephen's. This was the...
Columbia County musician loses instruments in fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Jeff Eichner is still in shock as he walks through his home in Bloomsburg, which was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Firefighters say a lithium battery caught fire while Eichner was at church. "I followed the firetrucks down to my driveway," Jeff Eichner said. Jeff...
Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County
Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994. Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate. The party was two-fold as...
Crack sealing continues in Lycoming and Tioga counties
PennDOT says a crack sealing project continues this week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties. Lycoming County Now through Saturday, Feb. 18, Kriger Construction will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Route 15 between the Route 15 and Interstate 180 interchange in...
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna County
The sub shop will open in Tunkhannock on February 8. People driving near Lane Hill Road in Tunkhannock have seen the signs announcing a Jersey Mike's Subs coming soon. The store is set to open on February 8.
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The art of making pierogi
NANTICOKE, Pa. — From start to finish, in this week's Check it Out with Chelsea, she learns how to make the fan-favorite buffalo wing pierogi at NEPA'rogi in Luzerne County. If you're accustomed to making this Polish delicacy, you may find a tool in this week's segment that will help the next time to decide to roll up your sleeves.
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Black History Month: Historians honoring Nick Biddle
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Historians from Schuylkill County are using this Black History Month to tell the tale of a man from Pottsville who made a lasting impact with his contributions during the Civil War. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree has more on the legacy of Nick Biddle. "I know that...
wkok.com
Route 405 OPEN Near Watsontown After Crash
WATSONTOWN — A multi-vehicle crash near Watsontown has closed down a portion of Route 405 during the early afternoon Tuesday. According to emergency communications, the crash was reported around noon between Main Street in Watsontown and Susquehanna Trail in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, involving two vehicles, with a truck into an embankment.
Schuylkill businesses partners with PSU president
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus. “It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university...
