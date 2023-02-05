Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
KESQ
Warming temperatures through midweek
High temperatures in the low 70s were felt across the Coachella Valley this afternoon, making for a seasonal day in the desert. Clouds will move across the region overnight as temperatures cool into the upper 40s early Wednesday morning. A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the Eastern Pacific...
rrobserver.com
Chance of snow all day
The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
mystar106.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
KESQ
Gradual warming trend underway
High pressure sits over the Western U.S. bringing warmer conditions but also some offshore winds. Those offshore winds have prompted a Wind Advisory in areas of LA and Ventura counties. Winds will be fairly light here, but increase in intensity as you head West. We will also see warming daytime...
Forecast calls for scattered rain showers across Southern California Sunday
Many parts of Southern California will see scattered, light rain showers Sunday as a weak front moves through the region. Los Angeles County and Ventura County will receive very little rainfall, perhaps just .10 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet but the mountains can only […]
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow and sleet. The heaviest snow is expected to fall northwest of the Quad Cities. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday...
610KONA
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
abc10.com
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles
Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack
SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for February 2023
The Farmers' Almanac is considered to many an essential source of knowledge, one whose accuracy and precision have made it a symbol of respect amongst both lay weather watchers and professional meteorologists. With what is considered by many as a solid record in predictive accuracy, the information compiled within its yearly publication not only entails prospective outlooks on temperature changes and storms but paints a detailed and astounding picture of the natural world. What was once an ancient tool has endured over multiple generations as an invaluable asset not only for locales all over Arizona but destinations around the globe.
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
yourbigsky.com
Ice and snow storms creating chaos and extraordinary accidents; Law enforcement asking drivers to be extra vigilant
The MHP issued a breaking news alert after a seven vehicle crash within the past week and now law enforcement asking Montana drivers to take it easy this winter. According to the NWS, the rapid freeze and thaw weather extremes are making roads and highways very treacherous this winter season.
Tracking the storm system arriving Tuesday to western Washington
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on...
