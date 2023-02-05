Clipped in OT! Knicks Fall to LA Despite Brunson's Return

For the second time in three games, working overtime failed to benefit the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson loves LA. The New York Knicks as a whole, however, might have mixed feelings after this week.

Jalen Brunson's triumphant return from illness to the tune of 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting wasn't enough for the Knicks to open a busy weekend on the right note, as they dropped a 134-128 overtime devision to the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. This loss comes four days after the Knicks (28-26) were bestowed misery from Southern California in a fifth period, as they previously fell to the Clippers' yellow-and-purple roommates despite a duplicate 37-point night from Brunson.

Forcing an extra five minutes out of the Clippers (30-26), in the midst of their annual Grammy-enforced road trip, might've been enough of a victory for the Knicks. They took their first lead in the final minute of the game, as a Quentin Grimes triple with 52 seconds remaining from the hands of Brunson ... who pushed the lead to three with a drive on the next possession ... capped off a 17-4 run over the final five-plus minutes that seemingly put the Knicks in a position to take one away from the visitors.

Alas for New York, Nic Batum sank a triple as regulation expired, setting the stage for an overtime period dominated by Los Angeles, who won it 19-13. Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 35 point, followed closely by Paul George at 30.

The Knicks have little time to feel sorry for themselves, as they immediately return to action at MSG against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

