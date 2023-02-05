ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Clipped in OT! Knicks Fall to LA Despite Brunson's Return

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4KtQ_0kctrxRs00

For the second time in three games, working overtime failed to benefit the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson loves LA. The New York Knicks as a whole, however, might have mixed feelings after this week.

Jalen Brunson's triumphant return from illness to the tune of 41 points on 14-of-19 shooting wasn't enough for the Knicks to open a busy weekend on the right note, as they dropped a 134-128 overtime devision to the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. This loss comes four days after the Knicks (28-26) were bestowed misery from Southern California in a fifth period, as they previously fell to the Clippers' yellow-and-purple roommates despite a duplicate 37-point night from Brunson.

Forcing an extra five minutes out of the Clippers (30-26), in the midst of their annual Grammy-enforced road trip, might've been enough of a victory for the Knicks. They took their first lead in the final minute of the game, as a Quentin Grimes triple with 52 seconds remaining from the hands of Brunson ... who pushed the lead to three with a drive on the next possession ... capped off a 17-4 run over the final five-plus minutes that seemingly put the Knicks in a position to take one away from the visitors.

Alas for New York, Nic Batum sank a triple as regulation expired, setting the stage for an overtime period dominated by Los Angeles, who won it 19-13. Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 35 point, followed closely by Paul George at 30.

The Knicks have little time to feel sorry for themselves, as they immediately return to action at MSG against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheAtlantaVoice

Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night. Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93....
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

How to watch Kyrie Irving’s Mavs debut vs. Clippers

Kyrie Irving will make his highly anticipated Dallas Mavericks debut on Wednesday night when the Mavs head to Los Angeles to play the Clippers in a Western Conference clash. Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas in a blockbuster deal on Sunday, just two days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
714
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy