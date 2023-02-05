Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
SCV Education Foundation to hold Chocolate Walk
The SCV Education Foundation plans to host its inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13, in Old Town Newhall from 2 to 5 p.m. This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate-inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundation.
scvnews.com
March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration
Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Jersey Mike’s To Host Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Fundraiser
On Feb. 8 participating Jersey Mike’s locations in Santa Clarita are set to host a fundraiser where proceeds will go to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation. Beginning tomorrow coupons available here can be redeemed at Jersey Mikes at 26557 Golden Valley Road near Centre Pointe Parkway. These coupons can be used at the location ...
easyreadernews.com
Officer Taylor awakened by crash, saves neighbor
Hermosa Beach Police Officer Richard Taylor was recognized at the January 24 city council meeting for saving the life of neighbor George Adams. On the morning after Halloween in 2020, Adams was nearing his home when the small compact he was driving was hit by a cement truck. Upon being awakened by the crash, Officer Taylor rushed from his home to administer CPR to Adams, whose heart had stopped. “When I came to, Richard asked me who my favorite football team was. I told him the Lions. He said he was a Raiders fan. I said, too bad, they both suck this year. He was just trying to keep me awake until the paramedics arrived. That’s all I can tell you because that’s all I remember. But I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Richard,” Adams said during the commendation ceremony. ER.
signalscv.com
FYI seeks volunteer allies to be paired with local foster youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa. Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. Allies provide support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth, according to a statement released by FYI.
SCV Water Establishes The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA), has created the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president, and longtime local, state, and national water leader. As a part of the ...
Canyon Country neighborhood on alert after landslide leaves 6 homes yellow-tagged
Half a dozen homes in the Canyon Country neighborhood in Santa Clarita were yellow-tagged after a hillside crumbled and gave way.
This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on
The Arts Council for Long Beach is looking for artists to paint unique curbside murals that double as safety improvements in the Washington neighborhood. The post This Long Beach intersection is getting murals you can walk on appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Bakersfield Channel
Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down. As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the...
Anaheim dad ignored the sneaky signs of testicular cancer: 'I can't have my life end so early'
Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers for young men, so doctors are urging them to pay attention to any signs and symptoms.
signalscv.com
CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton
A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.
pasadenanow.com
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Violent Random Attack
Pasadena Police Lieutenant Sean Dawkins reported a violent assault that took place on Monday evening at 5:07 p.m. at the intersection of E. Maple Street and N. Holliston Ave. in Pasadena. The victim, a male in his forties and a resident of Pasadena, sustained a three-inch laceration on the head, cuts to the mouth, and a bloody nose.
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
foxla.com
Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing
LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
L.A. County firefighters head to Turkey for relief aid after 7.8M earthquake
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is sending a task force to Turkey after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday morning.
palisadesnews.com
Man Attempts to Rape Woman Mourning Her Mother at Will Rogers State Beach
Suspect still at large wanted for February 3 incident. A man attempted to rape a woman who was mourning the loss of her mother at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15...
