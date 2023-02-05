ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

signalscv.com

SCV Education Foundation to hold Chocolate Walk

The SCV Education Foundation plans to host its inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday, May 13, in Old Town Newhall from 2 to 5 p.m. This event is for all chocolate lovers and enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will stroll down Main Street and nearby streets sampling a variety of chocolates and chocolate-inspired treats at participating businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the SCV Education Foundation.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

March 18: Drive-thru Shredding Event Requires Pre-registration

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of document shredding services in Santa Clarita. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 18, for a free drive-thru document shredding event, which will be held at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Officer Taylor awakened by crash, saves neighbor

Hermosa Beach Police Officer Richard Taylor was recognized at the January 24 city council meeting for saving the life of neighbor George Adams. On the morning after Halloween in 2020, Adams was nearing his home when the small compact he was driving was hit by a cement truck. Upon being awakened by the crash, Officer Taylor rushed from his home to administer CPR to Adams, whose heart had stopped. “When I came to, Richard asked me who my favorite football team was. I told him the Lions. He said he was a Raiders fan. I said, too bad, they both suck this year. He was just trying to keep me awake until the paramedics arrived. That’s all I can tell you because that’s all I remember. But I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Richard,” Adams said during the commendation ceremony. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

FYI seeks volunteer allies to be paired with local foster youth

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa. Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. Allies provide support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth, according to a statement released by FYI.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Landslide leaves six homes in Santa Clarita heavily damaged

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KERO) — It's been a trying few days for some canyon country residents after part of a hillside in Santa Clarita collapsed on Sunday, sending mud and debris rushing down. As of Monday six homes have been yellow-tagged and evacuated, five of them just atop the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

CHP: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Acton

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall Office, the Los Angeles Communications Center received a call in regards to a hit-and-run traffic collision at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday at the 7000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, east of Briggs Road, that involved fatal injuries.
ACTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Bicyclist Hospitalized After Violent Random Attack

Pasadena Police Lieutenant Sean Dawkins reported a violent assault that took place on Monday evening at 5:07 p.m. at the intersection of E. Maple Street and N. Holliston Ave. in Pasadena. The victim, a male in his forties and a resident of Pasadena, sustained a three-inch laceration on the head, cuts to the mouth, and a bloody nose.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing

LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
LA PUENTE, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA

