NC State track and field continues to crush personal bests at Camel City Invitational

No. 22 NC State men’s basketball came well short of an upset in Charlottesville, Virginia, falling 63-50 at the hands of the No. 8 Cavaliers. From early foul trouble to allowing Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) to control the pace of the game, just about nothing went in NC State’s favor. Coming into the matchup as the ninth-best team in the country in fast-break scoring with 15.83 points per game in that fashion, the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) only managed two points in transition all night — a microcosm of NC State’s problems in its first game as a ranked team since 2019.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO