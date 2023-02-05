NC State track and field continues to crush personal bests at Camel City Invitational

Read full article on original website
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Technician Online
NC State women’s golf starts spring slate strong, records season-high fifth place finish
After a successful fall campaign, NC State women’s golf resumed action at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Pack started the spring portion of its season on a high note, finishing in a season-high fifth place at the NCAA-sponsored tournament thanks to some strong individual performances and an exemplary team showing.
Technician Online
COLUMN: Non-revenue sports deserve more hype
NC State’s football and men’s basketball teams are our school’s pride and joy. It’s for all the right reasons; our teams are incredibly talented, with the stats to show for it, and the revenue that each of them bring home each year is astounding. However, it’s...
Technician Online
The Shnaider effect, stellar weekend help Wolfpack women’s tennis make a statement
After a narrow 3-4 upset defeat at the hands of then-No. 21 Vanderbilt, the then-No. 3 NC State women’s tennis team hit an early-season crossroads, one that didn’t bode well for the immediate future of a team with national championship-level aspirations. Over the weekend, though, the red-and-white responded...
Technician Online
No. 22 NC State men’s basketball shrivels under the lights, falls 63-50 at No. 8 UVA
No. 22 NC State men’s basketball came well short of an upset in Charlottesville, Virginia, falling 63-50 at the hands of the No. 8 Cavaliers. From early foul trouble to allowing Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) to control the pace of the game, just about nothing went in NC State’s favor. Coming into the matchup as the ninth-best team in the country in fast-break scoring with 15.83 points per game in that fashion, the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5 ACC) only managed two points in transition all night — a microcosm of NC State’s problems in its first game as a ranked team since 2019.
Technician Online
COLUMN: Wrestling is now a must-attend sport for all Wolfpack fans
In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last four years, NC State wrestling is really good. Like four-time reigning ACC champion, must-see good. Wolfpack fans never fail to show up for the big sporting events like football and men’s basketball, and in the last few years they’ve even started to fill up the seats for some of the more successful non-revenue sports like women’s basketball and baseball.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
With the exception of a disappointing loss for women’s basketball, NC State Athletics crushed the competition this week thanks to a number of impressive performances across the board. Women’s tennis. NC State women’s tennis took down the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 22 Tennessee Lady Vols this...
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball falls to Virginia Tech despite Johnson’s strong performance
NC State women’s basketball lost to the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-61 in front of a sold-out crowd in Reynolds Coliseum. The game was an emotional one as it marked the 18th annual Play4Kay Game to honor the legacy of the late head coach Kay Yow, who impacted many. The...
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
WYFF4.com
Dismembered body of missing North Carolina man found in barrel in woods, deputies say
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Thedismembered body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a barrel in the woods, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. The remains were found during a search of property in Sanford, North Carolina, earlier this year. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has...
cbs17
Dense fog advisory issued until Monday morning for most of central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dense fog advisory has been issued for much of Central North Carolina Sunday night, and will remain in place until 7 a.m. Monday morning. Visibility has dropped to less than a quarter mile so expect commutes Sunday night as well as Monday morning to be impacted.
WATCH: Woman shot while gunmen try to steal her car at North Carolina store
CBS 17 obtained security video from the store that shows the woman getting shot.
WATCH: Suspect fires rifle during North Carolina road-rage incident
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
