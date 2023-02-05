Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
JCPS to consider adding metal detectors to all middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to begin the process of considering whether to add metal detectors to all middle and high schools. The move comes amid a spike in deadly gun violence among youth in the community and an increase in guns...
WLKY.com
JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
WLKY.com
Norton's 'Just for Kids' transport team served record number of patients in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was by air, or by land, Norton Healthcare's 'Just for Kids' transport team broke records in 2022. The team transported 2,986 patients from across Kentucky and southern Indiana to their specialty children's hospital. That's 500 more than 2021, and 1,000 more than 2020. Kelly...
wdrb.com
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
WLKY.com
Students call Outer Loop crosswalk where teens hit a daily danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Moore High School say they struggle nearly every day to cross Outer Loop on their way to school. On Monday morning, two teenage students were hit while in the crosswalk, according to LMPD. They were both taken to Norton Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
With residential housing full, Kentucky needs more foster parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are kids in Kentucky with nowhere to go. It’s a problem folks who work with foster youth daily warn will persist unless more people step up to become foster parents. The Boys & Girls Haven has a residential facility to house older boys in...
WLKY.com
Accounts of overcoming addiction told as Drug Facts Week kicks off in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group in southern Indiana dedicated to fighting addiction is beginning its annual drug week. Clark County CARES was founded eight years ago to combat powerful and dangerous drugs that often ruin lives. At an emotional kickoff event, an audience heard stories of tragedy and triumph...
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
spectrumnews1.com
Hardin County pregnancy center helps connect adoptive parents with 'miracle baby'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — As Kentucky’s trigger law banning most abortions after Roe vs. Wade was overturned has been in legal limbo, organizations helping during unplanned pregnancies want people to know about the services they provide. In Elizabethtown, Clarity Solutions is a pregnancy center that’s been providing services to...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear announces Kroger food drive partnership to support survivors of domestic violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. — This Saturday, you can shop for groceries and help out a good cause at the same time. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first lady announced the details and kicked off the upcoming “Shop and Share” event Monday at Kroger in Frankfort. This marks the...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
WLKY.com
Humana gives $120,000 grant to support maternal health of Black mothers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alexa Hughes is the executive director and founder of Granny's Birth Initiative. The organization provides transportation for Humana members who are expectant moms and supports doula drivers. “Transportation most definitely does put a barrier on people getting to their appointments which I think most definitely of...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
them.us
Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky
Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
WLKY.com
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
WLKY.com
2 students taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public Schools students were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday. The incident happened this morning as the two teens were crossing Outer Loop in front of Moore. WLKY reached out to JCPS...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
