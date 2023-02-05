ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Dave Peterson
3d ago

Dropped by this event. Never saw so many tats, piercings, rainbow hair and goth girls in one place before. I didn’t think a crowd could be much tackier than the typical folks you see when they have a flea market at the expo center. I was wrong. Very wrong.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Malone's, which opened at 4370 Summit Plaza Drive in 2021, made the annual list that was created by analyzing over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews. The Paddock Shops location of the chain steakhouse, owned by Lexington, Kentucky-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group, has an average rating of 4.7 stars on OpenTable with more than 2,000 reviews.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Greater Louisville Inc. moving into PNC tower downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Greater Louisville Inc. is moving to a new home in Downtown Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. GLI will be taking up the nearly 17,000-square-foot 23rd floor of PNC Tower at 101 S. Fifth St. It’s moving from 614 W. Main St., where it’s been located since 2002.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Louisville highlights strange, unusual things

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Strange and unusual items, people walking on glass, all on display this weekend in Louisville at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo. The expo started in 2017 when Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, collectors of strange and unusual items, followed their own curiosity about finding others with the same interests.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day

Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day. Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
OnlyInYourState

The One Fried Chicken Restaurant In Kentucky With Surprisingly Delicious Tacos

Kentucky is known far and wide for amazing fried chicken, with numerous eateries giving the ‘ole Colonel a run for his money. But it’s not just fried chicken, hot chicken, and chicken and waffles in the Bluegrass; there are restaurants that elevate this humble KY classic to new heights and flavors. Royals Hot Chicken is one such place. This fried chicken restaurant in Kentucky isn’t just known for killer poultry, their tacos are truly something to experience… and taste.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+) $35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m. Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

John Mellencamp performing back-to-back nights in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another music star is coming to Louisville on his tour this year, and he's performing shows on back-to-back nights. John Mellencamp will be at The Kentucky Center on April 17 and 18. The "Jack and Diane" singer is doing this a part of his "Live and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy