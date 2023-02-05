ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville hosting LEGO convention this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you or your kids (or both) into Legos?. The Louisville Brick Convention is hitting the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown on July 15 and 16. The idea of the event is to hit LEGO fans of all ages in their sweet spot by providing everything...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
them.us

Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky

Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Malone's, which opened at 4370 Summit Plaza Drive in 2021, made the annual list that was created by analyzing over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews. The Paddock Shops location of the chain steakhouse, owned by Lexington, Kentucky-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group, has an average rating of 4.7 stars on OpenTable with more than 2,000 reviews.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy