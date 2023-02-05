Read full article on original website
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
WLKY.com
Norton's 'Just for Kids' transport team served record number of patients in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was by air, or by land, Norton Healthcare's 'Just for Kids' transport team broke records in 2022. The team transported 2,986 patients from across Kentucky and southern Indiana to their specialty children's hospital. That's 500 more than 2021, and 1,000 more than 2020. Kelly...
WLKY.com
Louisville hosting LEGO convention this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you or your kids (or both) into Legos?. The Louisville Brick Convention is hitting the Kentucky International Convention Center downtown on July 15 and 16. The idea of the event is to hit LEGO fans of all ages in their sweet spot by providing everything...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
WLKY.com
JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
WLKY.com
Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
WLKY.com
New bourbon barrel art exhibit at Frazier History Museum raises thousands for local charities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new exhibit at the Frazier History Museum is showcasing local artwork on a unique canvas: bourbon barrels. "Barrels of Heart" is Louisville's first bourbon barrel art exhibit, featuring 20 custom-painted barrels designed by local artists. Curated by the Louisville nonprofit Bourbon with Heart, founder Morgan...
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
them.us
Imanitwitaho Zachee, a Trans Woman from Rwanda, Killed in Kentucky
Imanitwitaho Zachee, known to her friends simply as Zachee, was shot and killed in Louisville, Kentucky last Friday. She is at least the fifth trans person in America to die due to violence in 2023, according to Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, a blog that documents anti-trans violence. The Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Ways to celebrate Valentine's Day (or Galentine's or love in general) around Louisville
Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. And for those of you who want to celebrate it in all its cheesy, romantic glory, or for anyone who just wants to get their friends together for some lovely fun, there are plenty of things happening around the Louisville area to make it extra special.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear announces Kroger food drive partnership to support survivors of domestic violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. — This Saturday, you can shop for groceries and help out a good cause at the same time. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first lady announced the details and kicked off the upcoming “Shop and Share” event Monday at Kroger in Frankfort. This marks the...
WLKY.com
This Louisville steakhouse was named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — An East End Louisville steakhouse is one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the country, according to a new report from OpenTable. Malone's, which opened at 4370 Summit Plaza Drive in 2021, made the annual list that was created by analyzing over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews. The Paddock Shops location of the chain steakhouse, owned by Lexington, Kentucky-based Bluegrass Hospitality Group, has an average rating of 4.7 stars on OpenTable with more than 2,000 reviews.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
