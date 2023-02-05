High school roundup for Feb. 4, 2023: Laurel Highlands edges past South Allegheny in 4A heavyweight clash

Read full article on original website
High school roundup for Feb. 6, 2023: Freedom’s Shaye Bailey breaks school record to reach 1,000 points
Coming into Monday night’s game, Freedom’s Shaye Bailey needed 45 points to reach 1,000 for her career. She got them, setting a school single-game scoring record in the process. Bailey scored 51 points, leading Freedom to a 73-42 victory over Aliquippa in Section 1-2A girls basketball. Julz Mohrbacher...
5 WPIAL teams searching for PIAA gold
Winning a PIAA championship takes a special team. Waynesburg had that type of team in 2021. But when the first round of team matches begins Thursday, five WPIAL teams will be attempting to win the state goal. It won’t be easy, because some of the top teams in the state...
Butler captures 4th WPIAL rifle championship
The Butler rifle team won a WPIAL team championship for the fourth time Tuesday at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club in Canonsburg. The Golden Tornado finished with a score of 799-49x to edge runner-up Penn-Trafford (798-57x) and Trinity (798-54x). Butler (10-3 overall), which won the Section 4 title at 8-2...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 7, 2023: Class 6A boys basketball playoff picture to shake out
New Castle is 7-1 and in first place in WPIAL boys basketball Section 1-6A with one week left. Its opponent on Tuesday, Pine-Richland, is 1-7 and in the section basement. The other four section teams are fit to be tied. Seeding and a playoff berths are up for grabs in...
Penn-Trafford keeps playoff hopes alive
From the bottom of the section to the WPIAL playoffs?. Penn-Trafford just might pull it off. The Road Warriors did it again. Penn-Trafford, saving its best for last, won for the third time in four games to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive. The Warriors rallied from a slow start...
Greensburg CC girls rout Clairton but Bears sophomore Iyanna Wade scores 1,000th point
Greensburg Central Catholic rolled out a Spalding TF-1000 Legacy basketball for Monday night’s game against visiting Clairton. It is the ball the WPIAL requires teams to use in the playoffs. The Lady Centurions looked playoff ready but only partially because of the ball they were using. Third-ranked GCC was...
Riverview slows Cleveland to top Leechburg but loses out on playoff spot
Riverview coach Phil McGivney said when his team is balanced on the score sheet, it normally comes out on the right side. The Raiders were balanced Tuesday night with four players in double figures, and, combined with a defensive adjustment intended to slow down Leechburg standout Marcus Cleveland, it was enough to earn a 60-47 victory.
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Franklin Regional’s Mauriana Dorsch
Franklin Regional’s girls soccer team went 11-6-2 overall, 7-4-1 in section play this past season and made it to the WPIAL quarterfinals before falling 1-0 to Mars. Low-scoring games were a big part of the story for this year’s Panthers squad. In 18 games, they allowed 11 goals,...
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Akina Boynton
Nov. 9 was a very special day for many athletes: the opening of the national letter of intent signing period. Freeport senior Akina Boynton joined the fun Jan. 10, agreeing to play soccer at Chatham. “I love the fact that Chatham has a great psychology and art program,” Boynton said....
Ligonier Valley grad Olivia Miller has big goals for her final track and field seasons at Carlow
During her senior season in 2021, Olivia Miller earned the designation of “team mom” from the freshmen on the Carlow women’s track and field team. The moniker was a playful jab at her “old age” as much as it was a nod to her experience and accomplishments. By that point, Miller held school records, had been a conference champion and qualified for NAIA nationals.
Duquesne players look to serve coach Keith Dambrot some more 'gravy' with his 500th win
In a way, the ultimate compliment to Keith Dambrot as he approaches 500 college basketball coaching victories came from one of his peers in the Atlantic 10, LaSalle head coach Fran Dunphy. “To be perfectly honest, I’m surprised he doesn’t have it already because of all the great work that...
Fox Chapel area students make Dean's Lists
These students from the Fox Chapel area have been named to Dean’s Lists by their respective schools for the fall of 2022 semester. Chatham University, Falk School of Sustainability & Environment — Marissa Albrecht. Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y. — Heath Newman, with distinction. College of the Holy...
Cummings bringing back soul of Pitt basketball
A few months in, what Nelly Cummings said about the season, his family at his games and what others said about his impact on Pitt basketball
Historian provides overview of early Chartiers Valley railroads
Editor’s note: This article is the first of two parts. These days, the road less traveled is on the rails. By contrast, consider the scenario presented by the guest speaker at the most recent Bridgeville Area Historical Society meeting. “In 1908, there were nine passenger trains each way from...
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
The Stroller, Feb. 8, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Mardi Gras party planned Saturday in Harrison. Guardian Angels Parish...
Sewickley area student news for the week of Feb. 7, 2023
Allie Mangan was named to the president’s list at Miami University for the fall 2022 semester. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts in biology, environmental science. Jackson Paul, Tom Gordon and Jack Gordon were named to the dean’s list. Helen Urffer graduated from the University of Alabama...
Morning Roundup: Crash causes power outage in Kennedy
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023:. Crash in Kennedy closes road, causes power outages. A crash early Tuesday morning sheared a utility pole in Kennedy Township, injuring a person, closing the road and causing local power outages. The crash on Pine...
Maulers’ 10-game season announced, 1st 'home' game in Canton
The 2023 Pittsburgh Maulers’ season will begin with a night game Sunday, April 16. The game will technically be a road game against a team named “New Orleans” played in Birmingham, Ala. The following week, Pittsburgh’s USFL team will play its “home” opener in Canton, Ohio, against a team dubbed “New Jersey” that also plays its home games in Canton.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
