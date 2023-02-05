ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 24 points and Brandon Noel notched a double-double to lead Wright State to an 82-67 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points.

Enoch Cheeks finished with 21 points and three steals to pace the Colonials (11-14, 6-8). Kahliel Spear added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Stephaun Walker scored 10.

Wright State plays Wednesday against IUPUI at home, while Robert Morris visits Cleveland State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

