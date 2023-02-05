ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Bethune-Cookman slips past Prairie View A&M 60-58

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Zion Harmon had 14 points, Marcus Garrett added a double-double and Bethune-Cookman held off Prairie View A&M 60-58 on Saturday.

Harmon added five rebounds for the Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Joe French missed all five of his two-point shots but sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 12.

Hegel Augustin and Yahuza Rasas had double-doubles for the Panthers (8-15, 4-6). Augustin totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds, while scored 12 with 12 boards. Jeremiah Gambrell added 11 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Bethune-Cookman visits Texas Southern, while Prairie View A&M hosts Florida A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

