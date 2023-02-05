ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
True Blue LA

Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023

LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement

St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Angels owner makes obvious Shohei Ohtani confession

Los Angeles Angels’ owner Arte Moreno, who recently decided not to sell the team, made an extremely obvious Shohei Ohtani confession amid the superstar’s looming free agency next offseason, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. “I’d like to keep Ohtani,” Moreno told The Post. “He’s a one of a kind, He’s a great person. […] The post Angels owner makes obvious Shohei Ohtani confession appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ potential closer issues pre-Spring Training heartwarming message to fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ closer situation is undecided heading into Spring Training. Evan Phillips is a strong candidate for the job. Brusdar Graterol is another potential closing option for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers. Graterol recently sent out a heartwarming message to fans ahead of Spring Training, per Graterol’s Twitter. Dodger fans thank you for […] The post Dodgers’ potential closer issues pre-Spring Training heartwarming message to fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
