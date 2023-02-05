Read full article on original website
New Red Sox Star Turner Shares Thoughts On Cora and Astros Cheating Scandal
Justin Turner opens up about his new new Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the role he played in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.
Mets dump outfielder facing criminal charges for abuse, claim Phillies pitcher off waivers
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Mets claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers Monday from the Philadelphia Phillies. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To make room for Coonrod on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment. Syracuse.com...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doesn't Plan On Making the Same Mistake He Did Last Year
Roberts still has expectations for Los Angeles, despite their postseason exit in 2022.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
True Blue LA
Some new Dodgers uniform numbers for 2023
LOS ANGELES — One of the appeals of FanFest is seeing new Dodgers in their new uniforms for the first time, especially for folks who might have missed seeing some players on the “Dodgers Love LA” tour around the southland in the previous week. Miguel Rojas wears...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner's Leadership in Clubhouse
With Justin Turner leaving for the Red Sox, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects other veterans to step up and fill the leadership void in the LA clubhouse.
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
SNY in danger of starting Mets season without Keith Hernandez?
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement
St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels owner makes obvious Shohei Ohtani confession
Los Angeles Angels’ owner Arte Moreno, who recently decided not to sell the team, made an extremely obvious Shohei Ohtani confession amid the superstar’s looming free agency next offseason, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. “I’d like to keep Ohtani,” Moreno told The Post. “He’s a one of a kind, He’s a great person. […] The post Angels owner makes obvious Shohei Ohtani confession appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Padres Fan Gets Tatis to Sign His Leg, Then Gets Autograph Tattooed
At Padres FanFest, a fan had Fernando Tatis Jr. sign an autograph on his thigh. Shortly after receiving the autograph, the fan went to a tattoo parlor, and had the autograph tattooed into his leg.
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Boston potentially could make another move in the very near future
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signing With Phillies After Six Seasons In Organization
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with a homegrown talent that never truly made his mark. He's reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
San Diego Padres fan gets Fernando Tatis Jr. signature tattooed on leg
A die-hard San Diego Padres fan has made his faith in the Friars permanent with a Fernando Tatis Jr. signature tattoo.
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
Stephen Piscotty, SF Giants, Agree on Minor League Deal
Piscotty was released by the A's in August
Where Yankees’ Top Prospects With Non-Roster Invitation Stand Entering Camp
Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells and more will be in attendance as non-roster invitees during spring training
Dodgers’ potential closer issues pre-Spring Training heartwarming message to fans
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ closer situation is undecided heading into Spring Training. Evan Phillips is a strong candidate for the job. Brusdar Graterol is another potential closing option for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers. Graterol recently sent out a heartwarming message to fans ahead of Spring Training, per Graterol’s Twitter. Dodger fans thank you for […] The post Dodgers’ potential closer issues pre-Spring Training heartwarming message to fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
