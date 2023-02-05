Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
CME Group (CME) Q4 Earnings Top on Higher Trading Volume
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line increased 15.7% year over year. Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in four of its six...
Zacks.com
3 MedTech Stocks Likely to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
So far, the fourth-quarter reporting cycle has displayed a year-over-year improvement for the MedTech companies within the broader Medical sector. The handful of MedTech stocks that have released their earnings so far showed market share gain within their base businesses through the months of the fourth quarter compared with 2021, following three years of COVID-induced debacle. Amid the ongoing macroeconomic headwind, this was solely due to the reduction in the severity of COVID-19 despite the emergence of new virus variants in limited geographies.
Zacks.com
QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down
QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 28% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring items...
Zacks.com
10x Genomics (TXG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
TXG - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Will Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
HLF - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 37.68%. For the...
Zacks.com
Omnicom's (OMC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
OMC - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $2.09 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 7.2% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.9% and increased slightly year over year.
Zacks.com
Model N (MODN) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
MODN - Free Report) reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both the bottom and top lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by the successful transition to a SAAS platform as part of its transformation to a cloud company. With a healthy contribution from all of its growth levers, the company expects this momentum to continue in the impending quarters.
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TTE - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.97 (€2.93) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share by 1.4%. The bottom line improved 17% from the year-ago figure of $2.55 (€2.19) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Zacks.com
Carlyle (CG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses, AUM Rises
CG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 post-tax distributable earnings per share of $1.01, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. However, the bottom line declined from $2.01 in the year-ago quarter. While an increase in assets under management (AUM) balance and lower expenses supported the results. However, a...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 8th
NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus. Novo Nordisk...
Zacks.com
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q4
FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of $2.17 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, up from $1.50 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $2.37, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. Revenues were $1,622 million in the quarter,...
Zacks.com
CDW's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y
CDW Corporation (. CDW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 and increasing 20.6% year over year. The company’s revenues decreased 1.8% year over year to $5.438.3 billion. Net sales decreased 0.4% at constant currency. The downtick was...
Zacks.com
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LUMN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings (excluding special items) of 43 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022 compared with 51 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents. Quarterly total revenues were $3,800 million, down 21.6% year over year...
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Sales Benefit Leidos' (LDOS) Q4 Earnings?
LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Feb 14 before market open. Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.01%, on average. With all segments expected to report strong sales growth, the top line of the company is likely to have witnessed a robust sales increase in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Zacks.com
Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
BEP - Free Report) reported $645 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.9%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.64 million, representing a surprise of...
Zacks.com
Nabors Industries (NBR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NBR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $3.89 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.06. This compares to loss of $14.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PJP - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy. Investors who believe in market...
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
AMCR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. The bottom line improved 6% from the prior-year quarter. Including special items, the company reported net earnings per share of 31 cents,...
Zacks.com
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
INST - Free Report) closed at $27.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
CVS Health (CVS) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Down
CVS - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 improved 0.5% year over year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The adjusted EPS figure considers certain asset amortization costs, opioid litigation charges, and other adjustments. On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP earnings were...
