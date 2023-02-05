ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKSzW_0kctpqLD00

Car strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park 00:23

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XVr5_0kctpqLD00
A woman is dead after a car hit her in Brooklyn Park. CBS Minnesota

Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.

Comments / 7

Guest
7d ago

Dear God, please ease the pain of the people involved w this hideously carelesshorrid incident. In Jesus name

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns

Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash

ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
ALDEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
PRESCOTT, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people.  Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.  The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
krwc1360.com

Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake

Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minneapolis Felon Charged with Illegal Firearm Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a gun in his possession. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Muhnee Bailey has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Court records show in November 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department saw Bailey at an Auto Zone store in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
MsBirgith

A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack

Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
KDHL AM 920

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy