Morning Journal
Midview girls basketball: Middies ready to pursue program’s first district championship
Since the start of the Brittney McNamara era at Midview, the goal was to win the program’s first district championship. With four returning starters from last year’s district semifinal run, the Middies are ready to make another run toward history. “We talk about (winning a district championship) all...
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria
ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: SWC, LC8 standings and scenarios, GLC tournament schedule
With all of the buzz surrounding the release of the tournament brackets, the heated race for several local conferences shouldn’t be put on the back burner. The SWC and LC8 crowns will come down to the wire in the final two weeks of the regular season, and the GLC tournament gets underway on Feb. 7. Here are the conference standings, clinching scenarios and schedules for the final two weeks.
Morning Journal
High school boys basketball: Tournament district sites announced
One day after the boys basketball tournament brackets were released, the district sites were rolled out on Feb. 6. In Division I, St Edward will be close to home in Lakewood for the Northeast 4 district. If Elyria can win two home games, the Pioneers will be faced with a near road game against the Eagles in the district semis.
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic football: Levi Ellis signs with Hillsdale College
When Levi Ellis came to Elyria Catholic, he saw an opportunity and conquered the gridiron to become one of the best Panthers to put on a uniform. A week after he committed to Hillsdale College, the 2022 Matt Wilhelm Award winner put his commitment to the Chargers on paper Feb. 6.
Morning Journal
Westlake baseball: Hugh Sullivan commits to Denison
Hugh Sullivan was a two-way force for Westlake in 2022. While Sullivan mashed at the plate, he also mowed down hitters on the mound, not allowing an earned run until the end of the season. Sullivan was a big part of Westlake’s GLC Championship after transferring in from St. Ignatius...
Morning Journal
The Original Steaks and Hoagies in Lorain offering Philly flair
When it comes to football teams and food, there is perhaps no more obvious pairing than the Philadelphia Eagles and the sandwich they share a city with, the Philly cheesesteak. With the Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, a Lorain restaurant is trying...
How messages of hope from former Cavs helped local teen
“It’s just inspiring to see like 'wow' this professional took his time to send a message to me."
Morning Journal
Elyria Municipal Court to host regional Mock Trial Competition
The 40th annual Ohio Regional Mock Trial Competition will take place Feb. 17 at Elyria Municipal Court, 601 Broad St. Over 2,000 students from across the state took their place in local courtrooms for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s 40th annual Ohio District Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 27, according to a news release.
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
Crews on scene of Fairview Park house fire, road reopened
Fire crews are on the scene on a heavy house fire that has led to a road closure in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Morning Journal
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
Cedar Point Esports: Company announces first phase of gaming facility in Sandusky opening May 2023
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is expanding its footprint into the world of Esports. Opening this May, officials say the first phase of Cedar Point Esports features “a state-of-the-art, full-service gaming area with the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content.”. Centralized in the venue will be...
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
cleveland19.com
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
