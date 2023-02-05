ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Franklin News Post

Indoor Track Championships are canceled

MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video

Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
DURHAM, NC
ljhitide.net

3 Football Players Fatally Shot in UVA Shooting

What started as an enjoyable day for some of The University of Virginia football players soon turned into tragedy as three of the students were fatally shot. They were shot by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student, and former university football player. Jones had allegedly opened fire on a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing

(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL News

30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week

Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
DURHAM, NC
C-Ville Weekly

The future of West Main

While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRAL

Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays

DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
DURHAM, NC
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
