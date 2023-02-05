Read full article on original website
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Opposing play styles put to test when No. 6 Virginia faces NC State
North Carolina State plays pedal to the metal. No. 6 Virginia prefers to downshift. When the two teams meet in
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; NC State in at No. 22
Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite suffering a loss, while Marquette pushed into the top 10 and North Carolina State made its first poll appearance in four years.
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
ljhitide.net
3 Football Players Fatally Shot in UVA Shooting
What started as an enjoyable day for some of The University of Virginia football players soon turned into tragedy as three of the students were fatally shot. They were shot by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student, and former university football player. Jones had allegedly opened fire on a...
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Reidsville, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Reidsville. The Dalton McMichael High School basketball team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00.
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
C-Ville Weekly
The future of West Main
While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights. Photo by Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
WRAL
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
