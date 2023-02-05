Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Passes Basketball to LeBron James After Breaking Record
Watch: Kareem passes basketball to LeBron after breaking record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has seen a player break his long-time record in person. The NBA’s former all-time leading scorer got to see LeBron James make history on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as James...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is ‘Thrilled' LeBron James Broke His NBA Scoring Record: ‘His Winning in No Way Affects My Winning'
The NBA world came to a halt on Tuesday night to honor LeBron James when he became the league's all time leading scorer. On hand in Los Angeles to witness the occasion was NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had held the title for 39 years since dethroning then-champ Wilt Chamberlain in 1984.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories
What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Attending LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Game Vs. Thunder?
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video
Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
