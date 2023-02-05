He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO