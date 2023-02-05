Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Dates and Times Set for 8th District Tournaments
The dates and times have now been set for the 2023 8th District basketball tournaments. That action came during a meeting of coaches and athletic directors from the district schools Tuesday morning. This year’s tournament is being hosted by University Heights but is being played on the other side of North Drive at Christian County.
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
Ky. man arrested after firing shot at rec basketball game
A Warren County man was arrested after getting into an argument with a coach at a basketball game and firing a shot Monday night.
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods
Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky
In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
k105.com
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
WBKO
Burglary suspect found hours after fleeing scene in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is arrested after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Warren County. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Hunterwood Way at 1:52 a.m. on Monday Feb. 6. Deputies reportedly arrived moments...
k105.com
Butler Co. authorities accuse 2 women of dealing methamphetamine in organized crime conspiracy
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Warren County women with distributing methamphetamine and engaging in organized crime. Butler County deputies, as part of an ongoing investigation, executed a search warrant at 1276 Petros Browning Road, according to a report by the Beech Tree News. The search warrant location is in Warren County between Rockfield and South Union and was conducted after a traffic stop where police found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0