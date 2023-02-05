China protests US downing of balloon, keeps right to react

China said it’s strongly discontented with the U.S. downing of its balloon and reserves the right for any necessary reaction to the incident.

The use of force against the balloon, which China said is for civilian use and entered the U.S. accidentally, was an “obvious overreaction” and violated international standard practices, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

China had asked the U.S. to handle the matter in a calm, professional and reserved manner, the ministry said, adding that the U.S. Department of Defense had stated the balloon won’t pose a threat to personnel on the ground. Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi had sought calm and timely communication between the two countries to avoid misunderstandings in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

The U.S. alleged the balloon was attempting to surveil strategic sites in the country. After days of waiting, it shot it down off the South Carolina coast on Saturday. The incident has injected new tension into U.S.-China relations and led Blinken to postpone a visit to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

China said on Friday that the balloon was a civilian airship conducting climate research and accidentally blew off course.

