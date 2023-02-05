Getting Answers: Severe penalties for leaving pets outside in extreme temperatures

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
TJO discusses mission to help local pets
Authorities report that remains found near Stanley Park this weekend have been identified as a missing Westfield man.
westernmassnews.com
Help support TJO as they help local animals
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up to help local animals and you can join us!. Watch Western Mass News on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Throughout the newscast, we’ll show you ways you can donate.
westernmassnews.com
Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
westernmassnews.com
Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
westernmassnews.com
TJO explains struggles they face and how they are a last resort for many
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommitee will hold a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Transport Kids in the Bed of a Pickup Truck?
Many people at some point in their lives have probably ridden in the bed of a pickup truck. Back when I was a kid living in northern Berkshire County, I remember there were times that one of my family members would transport some of my friends and me in the back of his pickup truck. For me, it was always fun to ride in a vehicle in this way as I didn't get to do it often (my parents didn't own pickup trucks) Plus, there was the feeling of freedom when riding in the bed of a pickup truck.
16 people displaced in New Haven house fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
VIDEO: Bobcat spotted on camera in Chicopee
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their driveway in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officials to receive update on metal detectors in schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommitee will hold a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
NECN
Body of Woman Recovered From Pond in Northern Rhode Island
A woman's body was recovered from a partially frozen pond in northern Rhode Island on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. A police investigation has been launched. First responders were at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville at around 11 a.m., and were on scene for hours as the woman's body was recovered, WJAR reported.
westernmassnews.com
Local efforts underway to help those impacted by Turkey, Syria earthquake
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday has claimed the lives of over 11,000 people, making it one of the worst natural disasters of this century. “My first-degree family, my parents, my sibling’s sisters, brothers, my nieces and nephews have been affected....
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: symptoms of postpartum depression and psychosis
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. As the mother of three was being arraigned in Plymouth on Tuesday via Zoom, we’re getting answers from a local psychiatrist to help us better understand this type of illness.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man with mental health issues found dead three years after disappearance
The remains of a missing Massachusetts man have been located. According to police, remains located in Stanley Park in Westfield over the weekend have been identified as belonging to Timothy Kolendo. Kolendo was last seen in November 2019 and was reported missing that December. He was 53 at the time...
westernmassnews.com
TJO Foundation's role in the community
Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of our Future Media Leaders program.
Four Hampden County nursing homes set to close
Northeast Health Group has confirmed that four Hamden County nursing homes will be closing, however, they were unable to say when this will take place.
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5
‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
