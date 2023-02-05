ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

Local Parenting News in Toledo: Spring Edition

For animal enthusiasts who find it difficult to part with the furry friends when it is time to leave the Toledo Zoo, the Zoo PAL (Proud Animal Lovers) program is a perfect solution. As the Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby polar bear cubs or other animal offspring, Zoo PALs provides the opportunity to sponsor these featured animals. With a donation of $500 or more, Zoo PALs will receive an exclusive first look at Crystal (the new mom) and her polar bear cubs, along with baby photos of the cubs when available. Visit the Zoo PALs webpage toledozoo.org/zoopal for more information about sponsorship tiers and the benefits of joining the program.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

Roshawn Jones Is Making A Difference With Young People In Toledo

Fred speaks with Roshawn Jones about his programs to keep young people off the streets, out of gangs, and improving in school. Using sports activities to keep the participants engaged Roshawn and his team also tutor the students in homework. Along with wrestling, boxing, and basketball the children are offered cross-country, track, and horse back riding skills. For more information click on the this link ROSHAWN JONES.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo music artist reflects on time in industry, says Toledo artists collaborating more

TOLEDO, Ohio — While winning a Grammy is one of music's biggest achievements, many smaller artists have already made a name for themselves here in Toledo, like Chiefalone. He just released his 7th studio album, "Over Time Not Overnight," back in November. He said he couldn't do it alone, giving thanks to the Toledo music scene he said is working together more than ever following in the footsteps of giants.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police vs. fire basketball game benefits Napoleon man

NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Napoleon police and fire departments held their annual "Hoops and Heroes" game Tuesday night at Napoleon High School. The police and fire unions come together for a fun competition and to find a benefactor as a free will donation, Napoleon police chief David Mack said.
NAPOLEON, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program

The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Justice Bus and Toledo Bar Association Providing Free Legal Services at the Toledo Library

The Ohio Justice Bus is making four stops to the Toledo Library this year. The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters - each clinic is either Domestic Relations and Family Law or Consumer Law. View each clinic below for specific program type, dates, and locations. Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
