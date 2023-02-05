For animal enthusiasts who find it difficult to part with the furry friends when it is time to leave the Toledo Zoo, the Zoo PAL (Proud Animal Lovers) program is a perfect solution. As the Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby polar bear cubs or other animal offspring, Zoo PALs provides the opportunity to sponsor these featured animals. With a donation of $500 or more, Zoo PALs will receive an exclusive first look at Crystal (the new mom) and her polar bear cubs, along with baby photos of the cubs when available. Visit the Zoo PALs webpage toledozoo.org/zoopal for more information about sponsorship tiers and the benefits of joining the program.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO