Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.
Eater
Restaurants Serve Shoebox Lunches As Crucial Reminders of Black History
The shoebox lunch is a symbol of Black resilience, and in the Midwest a growing number of chefs are using these meals to keep the stories of Black Americans throughout history alive — even as the telling of that narrative continues to be challenged. Patrick Coleman, owner of Cornbread...
13abc.com
Five Points community members discuss the changes they want to see in the area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Concerned community members in Five Points met for a follow-up meeting with Toledo Police to talk about the changes they’ve seen and the ones they want to see in the area. Last November, residents gathered to hear the results of Operation F.A.S.E.R, which stands for...
toledoparent.com
Local Parenting News in Toledo: Spring Edition
For animal enthusiasts who find it difficult to part with the furry friends when it is time to leave the Toledo Zoo, the Zoo PAL (Proud Animal Lovers) program is a perfect solution. As the Toledo Zoo welcomes new baby polar bear cubs or other animal offspring, Zoo PALs provides the opportunity to sponsor these featured animals. With a donation of $500 or more, Zoo PALs will receive an exclusive first look at Crystal (the new mom) and her polar bear cubs, along with baby photos of the cubs when available. Visit the Zoo PALs webpage toledozoo.org/zoopal for more information about sponsorship tiers and the benefits of joining the program.
Detroit 7-Year-Old Celebrates Black History With Impressive Educational Videos
Detroit’s Rosie White, 7, enjoys celebrating notable figures for Black History Month. White has been making videos, with the help of her mother, to give brief history lessons on iconic African Americans who transcend culture. White’s impersonations have even garnered the attention of the celebrities she’s imitating as a...
iheart.com
Roshawn Jones Is Making A Difference With Young People In Toledo
Fred speaks with Roshawn Jones about his programs to keep young people off the streets, out of gangs, and improving in school. Using sports activities to keep the participants engaged Roshawn and his team also tutor the students in homework. Along with wrestling, boxing, and basketball the children are offered cross-country, track, and horse back riding skills. For more information click on the this link ROSHAWN JONES.
Perrysburg to take down Woodlands Park playground; cites age and safety concerns
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 26, 2022. The city of Perrysburg announced in a press release on Wednesday that work to take down playground equipment at Woodlands Park would begin the week of Feb. 13, citing the structure's condition.
13abc.com
Toledo jazz scene makes a comeback with new lounge downtown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Glass City’s Jazz scene has been quiet since 2011. However, an emergence is underway with the opening of a new jazz lounge in downtown Toledo. Toledo’s jazz scene went dark after Murphy’s Place closed its doors for good. However, jazz enthusiasts now have a new lounge to call home, thanks to Lucille’s Jazz Lounge.
Toledo music artist reflects on time in industry, says Toledo artists collaborating more
TOLEDO, Ohio — While winning a Grammy is one of music's biggest achievements, many smaller artists have already made a name for themselves here in Toledo, like Chiefalone. He just released his 7th studio album, "Over Time Not Overnight," back in November. He said he couldn't do it alone, giving thanks to the Toledo music scene he said is working together more than ever following in the footsteps of giants.
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
Police vs. fire basketball game benefits Napoleon man
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Napoleon police and fire departments held their annual "Hoops and Heroes" game Tuesday night at Napoleon High School. The police and fire unions come together for a fun competition and to find a benefactor as a free will donation, Napoleon police chief David Mack said.
Father of modern boxing in Toledo broke barriers to leave a lasting impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's boxing scene is home to world champions and Olympians and has history that dates back more than 100 years. But the story of boxing in the Glass City can’t be told without one person in particular: Larry Moreland. He is considered the father of...
laprensanewspaper.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development and Toledo Public Schools Announce Success of Families Stabilization Program
The City of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools are proud to announce the success of the TPS Families Stabilization Program, a pilot program that helped to stabilize a total of 482 children. Funded by an Emergency Solutions Grant, the program provided support and assistance to families in need, including financial assistance, counseling, and educational support.
13abc.com
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
13abc.com
Local mother creates a nonprofit to aid families grieving loved ones lost to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother creates a nonprofit to aid families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Abena Rowland’s son Jo’von ‘DeDe’ Porter was shot and killed in March of 2021. As a victim of Toledo’s gun violence epidemic, Rowland and so...
toledo.com
Justice Bus and Toledo Bar Association Providing Free Legal Services at the Toledo Library
The Ohio Justice Bus is making four stops to the Toledo Library this year. The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters - each clinic is either Domestic Relations and Family Law or Consumer Law. View each clinic below for specific program type, dates, and locations. Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.
13abc.com
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department. Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have...
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Central Catholic Highschool builds community with Mentor Mondays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -In the height of the pandemic Central Catholic High School created Mentor Mondays to keep students connected. Each Monday, a small group of students meet to engage and share what’s on their minds. “Just about every single adult in our building, not just teachers or student-facing...
13abc.com
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
