Agawam, MA

MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips

(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

TJO discusses mission to help local pets

Updated: 10 hours ago. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of...
WESTFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday

We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

TJO explains struggles they face and how they are a last resort for many

Updated: 10 hours ago. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Help support TJO as they help local animals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up to help local animals and you can join us!. Watch Western Mass News on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Throughout the newscast, we’ll show you ways you can donate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials locate dog ejected from vehicle in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have found a dog who was ejected from a vehicle in crash along I-291 westbound in Springfield on Tuesday. The Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Nyla, a white pitbull, was ejected and then ran from the area and was last seen heading towards Dwight Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, a Springfield teacher is under arrest and charged with multiple felonies, Massachusetts State Police found a body this morning of a man they say fled a traffic stop just after midnight Sunday morning, and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman has announced his run for mayor of Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Cooper’s hawk rescued on Pleasant Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Cooper’s hawk in Northampton is safe and sound after being rescued on Pleasant Street Monday. According to the Northampton Police Department, the hawk was transported by Northampton Animal Control and taken to a rescue center for birds of prey. Good work to everyone involved!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 5

‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. ‘Good Neighbor Program’ helps qualifying residents to reduce their utility bills. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track During The First Full Week Of February?. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. MUCH Warmer Today! Any Storms To Track...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police looking for missing teenager

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Kristanfina Tanner left a Chicopee residence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The photo in this story shows the clothing Tanner was wearing when she went missing. She is 5′2″ tall...
CHICOPEE, MA

