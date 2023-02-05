Mostly cloudy tonight with strong gusty winds and overnight lows in the 30s. Tomorrow (Tuesday) a strong front arrives bring gusty winds, rain and mountain snow. The rain arrives sometime after 4 AM for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and after 10 AM in the Columbia Basin. Winds will be especially strong in the foothills of the Blues and in eastern Oregon 40-55 mph and 30-45 mph elsewhere. Snow will be heavy at times in the Cascades and winds will likely cause drifting snow and white out conditions, be prepared for winter driving conditions over mountain passes.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO