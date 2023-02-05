Read full article on original website
Pasco's Kurtzman Park is a testament to region's Black population
PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
A Yakima chef is receiving national attention after being nominated for a best chef award
YAKIMA, Wash. - Chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2017 after the couple decided to move to be closer to family. Koommoo is originally from Georgia and attended college at Georgia Tech. Koommoo learned to cook at the Le Cordon Bleu in Ottawa. After he graduated...
Pacific Power matching donations
Pacific Power is matching donations at a 2 to 1 ratio to help those that need energy assistance. Donations are administered through the Salvation Army in Walla Walla.
Building Blocks of the Future: Scouts BSA Day
KENNEWICK, Wash. - It's National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it's now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA. Both boys and girls are known as "scouts." More than 31,000...
Under the Valley Film Festival to showcase local artists
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Under the Valley Film Festival will feature 18 films from independent filmmakers across the state of Washington and beyond. The event's coordinators sifted through 40 submissions of video art and only choosing those that remain relevant to the Yakima Valley. "So, we were careful in the selections...
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. --- It's been one year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. A moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was...
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Beach Boys in Walla Walla
Fun in Faridise is the theme of this year's Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. The Beach Boys will open the festivities. Tickets go on sale March 31.
Beach Boys to open Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days has announced its theme of Fun in Fairadise for 2023 and announced the opening act. The Beach Boys will open the fair on Wednesday, August 30 and will perform over 50 years of hits according to a fair press release.
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
Pasco Police are investigating a shooting near 6th and Clark on February 7. The suspect in the shooting has been arrested and the victim was transported to the hospital.
Semi truck crash closed I-82 westbound near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m. A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit. According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is...
New zoning changes seek to protect residents of mobile homes
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Manufactured home parks give some people an affordable way to own a home, but more often than not they rent the land the home is on. When the land those parks sit on is sold to new owners it can mean big changes for residents. With many being changed to apartments or some other uses residents are forced to find a new place to live.
Kennewick Bed Bath & Beyond closing
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closing of another 150 stores, including its Kennewick location. The move comes as the company announced it has raised more than $1 billion to hold off filing for bankruptcy.
Driver who waved gun, fired shots in air stopped by BCSO
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted the Washington State Patrol (WSP) in finding and stopping a reported gun-toting driver on February 5. The suspect was reportedly pointing a gun at cars and shooting into the air. BCSO Deputies located the driver, however, the male...
Yakima receives $1.65M to provide housing for homeless people
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Neighborhood Health Services (YNHS) is receiving $1.65 million in grant funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), which received federal funding to provide housing for homeless people. Commerce received $9 million in total, funding projects in Yakima, Island, Klickitat, Mason, Skamania, Thurston and Whatcom counties over the next three years.
More Gusty Winds and Heavy Mountain Snow on the Way!
Mostly cloudy tonight with strong gusty winds and overnight lows in the 30s. Tomorrow (Tuesday) a strong front arrives bring gusty winds, rain and mountain snow. The rain arrives sometime after 4 AM for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and after 10 AM in the Columbia Basin. Winds will be especially strong in the foothills of the Blues and in eastern Oregon 40-55 mph and 30-45 mph elsewhere. Snow will be heavy at times in the Cascades and winds will likely cause drifting snow and white out conditions, be prepared for winter driving conditions over mountain passes.
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
