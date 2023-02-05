Read full article on original website
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
LeBron James reacts to Lakers missing out on Kyrie Irving trade: 'Definitely disappointed'
LeBron James has reportedly wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving since the offseason. When Irving requested a trade on Friday, James not so subtly hinted at his interest in reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate by tweeting the eyes emoji, which Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly copied in the replies. But when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks rather than the Lakers, and in an interview Monday with Michael Wilbon, the four-time MVP didn't attempt to hide his displeasure.
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pours in 30 in Tuesday's win
Ingram closed Tuesday's 116-107 win over the Hawks with 30 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes. The 25-year-old wing has missed the back half of the Pelicans' last two back-to-backs due to a lingering toe injury that cost him two months of action between late November and late January, but when he's been on the court, Ingram has been as dangerous as ever. Over his last five games, he's averaging 25.8 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 boards despite shooting just 20.0 percent (3-for-15) from three-point range. Once he's fully healthy and finds his range from the outside, expect Ingram to really go on a tear.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had 'heated exchange' during last game before trade deadline, per report
With the clock ticking down to the NBA trade deadline, it appears as though there's a bit of drama in Los Angeles. At halftime of the Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a short, but intense exchange in the locker room, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The exchange was the result of Ham expressing frustration with Westbrook for lingering on the court after being subbed out in the second quarter.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday
Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
LeBron James says he can help 'any franchise' win multiple championships after breaking scoring record
LeBron James needed 20 years to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking ahead to what he might accomplish moving forward. After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers forward revealed that he plans to play a few more seasons. In itself, that's hardly surprising. James has always said that he plans to finish his career playing alongside his son Bronny, who won't be eligible to join the NBA until the fall of 2024. But notably, James didn't exactly specify that he planned to play those final few years for the Lakers. In fact, he slyly pointed in another direction. He wants to keep competing for championships, and he thinks he can do it anywhere.
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: The world reacts to basketball's historic night
LeBron James has done it. After 20 years, three teams, four championships and 1,410 regular-season games, King James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting). Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Crypto.com Arena to watch the 38-year-old James break his almost 39-year-old record, and fittingly, the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history broke the record in the same Los Angeles Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar once wore.
76ers vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 8 best bets from proven model
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers meet at TD Garden on Wednesday evening. The contest will be the second matchup between the teams this season, with Boston winning the first game on opening night in October. Boston leads the NBA with a 38-16 record, including a 20-7 mark at home, and Philadelphia is 34-18 overall and 14-10 on the road. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable to play for Philadelphia. Marcus Smart (ankle) is out for Boston, with Robert Williams III (ankle), and Al Horford (knee) listed as questionable.
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record with 38-point performance vs. Thunder
Lakers superstar LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer Tuesday night after draining a stepback elbow jumper in the third quarter to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It took just 26 minutes for James to total the 36 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, and he finished the night with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Lakers 133-130 loss.
