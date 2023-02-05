ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum

Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish

NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
HeySoCal

Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second

Martin Truex Jr. finished .786 of a second ahead of Austin Dillon Sunday evening to win the second edition of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Truex started second in the field of 27 and took the lead in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 126th lap on the 150-lap race on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval when Ryan Preece fell back because of an electrical issue.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Sports

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum

While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
The Associated Press

Truex wins NASCAR's sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different. Truex, who contemplated retirement during last year’s winless season, won for the first time since Sept. 11, 2021. “Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins, and to come out here and kick it off this way, really proud of all these guys,” Truex said.
FOX Sports

NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash

LOS ANGELES – Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the survivor of the Clash, an exhibition race riddled with spins Sunday night as drivers tried to navigate the temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The keyword: tried. The drivers never got in a rhythm as they...
racer.com

Drivers react to bruising Clash at the Coliseum

Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon didn’t seem particularly surprised that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was indeed a battle in tight confines. The second running of the exhibition event featured 16 caution flags and took nearly two hours to run 150 laps. It didn’t help that caution laps didn’t count and with all the contact, it was hard for the field to get into a rhythm of green flag runs.
NBC Sports

Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Chaotic Clash leaves drivers apologizing and seeking apologies

LOS ANGELES — The NASCAR Clash is designed as a fun event for drivers to get themselves ready and get the fans ready for the upcoming season. The 2023 Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum certainly got the adrenaline flowing. The only question is how much. How much...
Speedway Digest

Gus Dean Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Part-Time 2023 ARCA Schedule

Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean is returning to the potent Venturini Motorsports for a limited schedule this season beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023. Dean, 28, returns to Concord, N.C.-based team after a four-race schedule which resulted in four top-five finishes...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy