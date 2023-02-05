Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch calling him out after the Busch Light Clash
Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch after he called him out for dumping him during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.
NBC Sports
What NASCAR Cup Series drivers said about The Clash at the Coliseum
Here is what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say after Sunday’s Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Martin Truex Jr. was the winner and was awarded the gold medal (for results and stats, click here):. Martin Truex Jr. — winner: “Really good...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
FOX Sports
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News
A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second
Martin Truex Jr. finished .786 of a second ahead of Austin Dillon Sunday evening to win the second edition of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Truex started second in the field of 27 and took the lead in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 126th lap on the 150-lap race on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval when Ryan Preece fell back because of an electrical issue.
CBS Sports
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano feud after run-in during the Clash at the Coliseum
While little more than a trophy was on the line in Sunday's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, that didn't stop the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason showcase from producing some hurt feelings. 16 caution flags meant a number of drivers were left unhappy with each other after on-track incidents, including two of the sport's most prolific drivers and multi-time Cup champions.
Truex wins NASCAR's sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved from Daytona International Speedway last year to the Coliseum. NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track inside the iconic venue in a bold attempt to try something radically different. Truex, who contemplated retirement during last year’s winless season, won for the first time since Sept. 11, 2021. “Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins, and to come out here and kick it off this way, really proud of all these guys,” Truex said.
FOX Sports
NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash
LOS ANGELES – Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the survivor of the Clash, an exhibition race riddled with spins Sunday night as drivers tried to navigate the temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The keyword: tried. The drivers never got in a rhythm as they...
racer.com
Drivers react to bruising Clash at the Coliseum
Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon didn’t seem particularly surprised that the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum was indeed a battle in tight confines. The second running of the exhibition event featured 16 caution flags and took nearly two hours to run 150 laps. It didn’t help that caution laps didn’t count and with all the contact, it was hard for the field to get into a rhythm of green flag runs.
TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane
Ninety-five DIRTcar UMP Modifieds answered the bell for Round #2 of the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Tuesday night and brought three repeat winners from Monday back to Victory Lane, while three first-time winners headlined the second half of the program. Feature #1 – Justin...
NBC Sports
Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum
LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
First Six DIRTcar UMP Modified Features Kick-off 52nd DIRTcar Nationals
A grand total 102 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit areas for opening night of the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals Monday night and put the newly refreshed event format on display for the first time, awarding six of the field’s top drivers with the first gator trophies of the week for their Feature wins.
FOX Sports
Chaotic Clash leaves drivers apologizing and seeking apologies
LOS ANGELES — The NASCAR Clash is designed as a fun event for drivers to get themselves ready and get the fans ready for the upcoming season. The 2023 Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum certainly got the adrenaline flowing. The only question is how much. How much...
Gus Dean Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Part-Time 2023 ARCA Schedule
Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean is returning to the potent Venturini Motorsports for a limited schedule this season beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023. Dean, 28, returns to Concord, N.C.-based team after a four-race schedule which resulted in four top-five finishes...
Speedway Digest
