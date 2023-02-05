ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: February 2023 (Clash at the Coliseum)

Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring hosted the pre-season race for the NASCAR Cup Series. View 2023 NASCAR tv ratings below. Sunday’s exhibition race was seen by 3.647 million viewers. It brought a household rating of 2.01. That’s down from last year’s edition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Truex Wins Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. You’ve accomplished a lot in your career, but winning the Clash was not one of the accomplishments until now. What was the difference tonight?. “Really good race car. The guys did...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR kicks off season with Truex winning big

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its 38 race weekend schedule Sunday evening, with a familiar face rolling into victory lane. After nearly 46 races without a win, Martin Truex Jr. scored his first ever Clash victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum. “It was definitely satisfying,” stated Truex on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy