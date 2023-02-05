Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Yardbarker
Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin
That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year. Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
Veteran Driver to Call All FOX NASCAR Cup Series Races Alongside Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer. Harvick Joins FS1 Booth This Season for Four NASCAR Xfinity Series and Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call...
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership
Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP. Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
Pella Window & Door of Georgia to sponsor Ryan Ellis at Atlanta
Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce today that Pella Window & Door of Georgia will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th. This will be Pella Window & Door of Georgia’s first race as a sponsor in NASCAR as they make their debut at the fast 1.5 mile oval located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I'm loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.”
Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Thad Moffitt Ready For 2023 Race Season. Ready for All Opportunities
Coming off a successful test session at the Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, Thad Moffitt is eager to get back behind the wheel and start his 2023 race season. Moffitt recently completed his first test session with his TeamSLR team in the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro in preparation for his season in the Trans Am TA2 class.
National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, NASCAR Partner For First Responder Day Events in 2023
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) announced its burgeoning partnership with NASCAR, around a slate of First Responder/Law Enforcement Appreciation Day events throughout the race season, aimed at honoring law enforcement, first responders and public safety personnel who keep communities safe. In 2023, NLEOMF will partner with select...
Niece Motorsports to Race No. 41 Full-Time with WWEX Racing, Kicking Off With Sports Legend Travis Pastrana
Action sports legend Travis Pastrana will make his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time in three years, piloting the Niece Motorsports No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet in the 2023 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 17. Pastrana’s No. 41 Chevrolet will also race...
FOX Sports
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
JD Motorsports and Mike’s Weather Page Unleash the Hurricane Awareness Machine
The Mike’s Weather Page Hurricane Awareness Machine is set to take on the force known as Daytona on Saturday, February 18. JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, OneSource Restoration (OSR), Victory Powerline Services and Coastal Claims. These companies will sponsor Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet entry in the Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18.
How Many Daytona 500 Drivers Made the Race Their First NASCAR Win?
Austin Cindric may be just 24 years old and have only a single NASCAR Cup Series victory to his credit, but he already possesses the second-most desirable title in the sport. If you can’t be known as the series champion (yet), then the label of “Daytona 500 winner” is a nice consolation prize.
BRUNT Workwear Returns for Third NASCAR Season with Mason Massey
Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) and Mason Massey announced today that BRUNT Workwear will be the primary sponsor on the No. 33 Ford F-150 for four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) events this season including the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., during Daytona 500 race weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Bring Florida Technical Students to NASCAR’s Biggest Event
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is celebrating its #NoFinishLines campaign with 50 automotive students at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Florida. As part of the brand’s partnership with racing legend Jimmie Johnson and his upcoming race in Daytona, Florida, Carvana and the driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevy are bringing these hardworking high school students to the racetrack for the field trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005466/en/ Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will host a Q&A session for 50 Atlantic High School students before they watch him race in Daytona. (Photo: Business Wire
BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona
A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today. The BRANDT 200 Supporting...
Justin Haley ready to climb the NASCAR Cup ladder even higher in 2023
He's learned some valuable lessons that could lead to a breakthrough season this year.
Speedway Digest
