ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usustatesman.com

Balancing married life, school and basketball

LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
LOGAN, UT
Optopolis

Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing!

Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere

The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
WYOMING STATE
OnlyInYourState

These Might Just Be The 3 Most Mouthwatering Steakhouses In Utah

The best steaks in Utah can be found up and down Interstate 15. Utah is a big state, full of big steaks. Three prime spots are located along a 300-mile stretch of the highway from Brigham City to Cedar City, with Salt Lake City in between. Fitting into Utah’s diverse landscape, these steakhouses are a mixture of rural charm and downtown sophistication. The common thread is great beef, cooked to perfection, and served with all kinds of options.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options

RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
RIVERDALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
WEST HAVEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy