milehighsports.com
Tonje, Stevens push Rams to break 5-game losing streak in 69-53 defeat of Air Force
It’s been a long season for the Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team and they could have rolled over on Tuesday night against a slightly better Air Force Falcons team. Instead, the Rams’ seniors John Tonje and Isiah Stevens pushed their teammates to a 69-53 victory by scoring...
usustatesman.com
Balancing married life, school and basketball
LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Snowmobile strikes woman in Logan Canyon
Search and Rescue have located and stabilized the woman struck by a snowmobile near Peter Sinks in Logan Canyon.
ksl.com
Small Utah city makes significant progress in efforts to preserve 153-year-old building
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been almost three years since Corinne, a Box Elder County city of a little more than 800 located near the northeast shore of the Great Salt Lake, embarked on a journey to save its beloved historic Corinne Methodist Episcopal Church-turned-city museum and event space.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
Bed Bath Beyond Cheyenne is closing!
Store closing sign inside of Cheyenne's Bed Bath and Beyond storePhoto by- The Retail Photographer. Officially, yes, Bed Bath and Beyond in Cheyenne, Wyoming is closing! Here's some info about where the store and also the brand as a whole stand right now.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains, 70 MPH Winds Elsewhere
The Cheyenne Office of the National Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre mountains southeast Wyoming. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Sierra Madre Mountains in south-central Wyoming as accumulating snowfall is likely early this evening through tonight and Monday. Snowfall accumulations around 6 to 10 inches expected, especially above 9000 feet elevation. Use caution as outdoor recreation in the high terrain could become dangerous to those caught unprepared! Additionally, light snow accumulations are expected for the higher elevations of the Snowy Range.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
A woman was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon Saturday afternoon.
OnlyInYourState
These Might Just Be The 3 Most Mouthwatering Steakhouses In Utah
The best steaks in Utah can be found up and down Interstate 15. Utah is a big state, full of big steaks. Three prime spots are located along a 300-mile stretch of the highway from Brigham City to Cedar City, with Salt Lake City in between. Fitting into Utah’s diverse landscape, these steakhouses are a mixture of rural charm and downtown sophistication. The common thread is great beef, cooked to perfection, and served with all kinds of options.
Gephardt Daily
Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
Gephardt Daily
Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
