Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:42a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 60 – 82 base 55 of 55 trails, 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 82 – 82 base 49 of 67 trails, 73% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
