Youngstown, OH

Pitt moves into 1st-place ACC tie destroying Louisville

PITTSBURGH (AP)Nike Sibande scored 15 points off the bench, nine Pittsburgh players entered the scoring column and the Panthers demolished Louisville 91-57 on Tuesday night and moved into a first-place tie with Clemson in the ACC. Entering play Tuesday, the top five teams in the ACC were separated by just...
