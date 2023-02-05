Read full article on original website
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Keselowski and Buescher Post-Race Quotes
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 King’s Hawaiian Ford Mustang – “We’re better than we were here last year, but not enough better to make the difference. This track has gotten slick, but we’ll go swing at them next week.”. DOES IT MEAN ANYTHING FOR SHORT TRACKS...
Love’s RV Stops to Sponsor NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway welcomes a new name to fall playoff weekend, announcing today that Love’s RV Stops, an amenity offered by Love’s Travel Stops, will sponsor the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in late September. The 250-lap race is officially titled the Love’s RV Stop 250, and will set...
Matt Crafton And Menards Mark A Historic 20-Year Partnership
Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing, and Menards will commemorate a 20-year partnership on Friday, February 17 at Daytona marking the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP. Menards, a Midwest home-improvement store chain that has a long history in racing that includes four championships with ThorSport: one in...
HUMBL® Announces Marketing Program with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Joey Gase For the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Race at Daytona International Speedway
HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL® announced today a marketing program with Joey Gase, co-owner and driver of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team, for his race at the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. ® 300” at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18, 2023. As part...
TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane
Ninety-five DIRTcar UMP Modifieds answered the bell for Round #2 of the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Tuesday night and brought three repeat winners from Monday back to Victory Lane, while three first-time winners headlined the second half of the program. Feature #1 – Justin...
NASCAR Champion Kevin Harvick Joins FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth Full-Time Beginning in 2024
NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick joins the FOX NASCAR broadcast booth full-time to call NASCAR Cup Series races following retirement, beginning with the 2024 season, announced today by Brad Zager, President, Production & Operations/Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Harvick will partner with FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy and former NASCAR teammate and analyst Clint Bowyer beginning with the 2024 season opener.
FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
TRICON Announces 2023 Driver and Crew Chief Pairings
TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to unveil its driver and crew chief pairings as the team embarks on its maiden season as the flagship development program of Toyota Racing Development. Coming off a two-win campaign atop the box in a part-time capacity in 2022, Seth Smith has been tabbed to...
Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023. Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Zariz Transport Going Truckin’ with Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Zariz Transport, a fast growing intermodal drayage company specializing in transporting containers from the ports, has signed a multi-year deal to be the primary sponsor on owner-driver Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for all five of his races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series beginning in 2023. In addition to Busch’s five-race schedule, the Florida-based company will serve as an associate sponsor for the 18 remaining races for the No. 51 team and has reached a multi-year renewal to be the presenting sponsor of The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund annual gala.
Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship Adds $10K for 2023 Season’s Best
The Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship returns for 2023 with a $10,000 reward going to the driver who accrues the most combined points throughout the USAC National season. The honor encompasses attaining points throughout each and every points paying USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy...
Pella Window & Door of Georgia to sponsor Ryan Ellis at Atlanta
Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce today that Pella Window & Door of Georgia will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th. This will be Pella Window & Door of Georgia’s first race as a sponsor in NASCAR as they make their debut at the fast 1.5 mile oval located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
Power Slap and Rumble to Sponsor Live Fast Motorsports in the Daytona 500
Live Fast Motorsports is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with Power Slap and the video-sharing platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) for the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the Daytona 500, driven by B. J. McLeod. The partnership was developed in conjunction with The Magnifyde Agency. Live Fast Motorsports is...
BRUNT Workwear Returns for Third NASCAR Season with Mason Massey
Reaume Brothers Racing (RBR) and Mason Massey announced today that BRUNT Workwear will be the primary sponsor on the No. 33 Ford F-150 for four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) events this season including the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., during Daytona 500 race weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023.
UMP Modifieds Set for Six-Straight Nights at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals
The single toughest test of endurance in DIRTcar UMP Modified racing hits the half-mile of Volusia Speedway Park this week in the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. Six-straight days of racing. Over 100 cars expected to compete. All in pursuit of the iconic Big Gator trophy and $5,000...
David Arute Enters the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler with Monaco Ford Backing
After a breakout 2022 season which saw David Arute win an impressive 3 SK Modified® events, the 75 team has announced a partnership with Monaco Ford for the 2023 season. Not only will the 75 team contend weekly for SK Modified® victories, the Monaco Ford backed team will also make another attempt at qualifying for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®.
Martin Truex Jr. wins wild Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd in one of the most iconic venues in sports, Martin Truex Jr. earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in more than a season in a rough-and-tumble all-thrills Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Truex’s...
Gus Dean Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Part-Time 2023 ARCA Schedule
Two-time ARCA Menards Series winner Gus Dean is returning to the potent Venturini Motorsports for a limited schedule this season beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18, 2023. Dean, 28, returns to Concord, N.C.-based team after a four-race schedule which resulted in four top-five finishes...
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I'm loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.”
