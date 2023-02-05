Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
MSUB's Carrington Wiggins is GNAC's player of the week
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It was the third time this season that Wiggins earned the accolade. Senior forward Katrina Gimmaka of Western Washington was the women's player of the...
KULR8
Park City boys' basketball hopes new kicks can keep their season momentum going
Park City boys basketball said they got off to a rough start this season. Now, they're figuring it out and hoping to ride their momentum into the postseason, with a little bit of help from their new good luck charm.
KULR8
Billings archer Kris Schaff wins prestigious Vegas Shoot archery event
LAS VEGAS- Billings archer Kris Schaff won the compound open event at the Vegas Shoot to pocket $57,000 in prize money over the weekend. Schaff went head-to-head with Kyle Douglas with the prize money on the line. On his second arrow, Schaff shot a nine. Douglas also shot a nine on his second arrow. Both then anchored tens to close out the end and go a shoot-off tied at 29.
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
KULR8
BPL Heights Express Book Lockers
New express book locker open for orders in Billings Heights. You may be familiar with the old adage, "knowledge is power" but it can be hard to make time to read. Not counting the time, it takes to travel and check out a book. But Billings Public Library and the...
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
KULR8
New express book locker open for orders in Billings Heights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Books are being brought to more people in Billings than ever before as a new express book locker officially opens in the Heights. Nearly a year ago, the Billings Public Library Foundation sponsored an express locker that allowed visitors to have access to the wide range of books available at Billings Public Library, 24/7.
KULR8
Billings Police start new drone program
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
KULR8
One suspect charged after 'possible' robbery in 2000 block Cook Ave.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
KULR8
Billings man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm
BILLINGS — A Billings felon who was arrested by Billings police officers while searching for two escaped jail inmates admitted today to illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Jeffrey Wayne Follet, 34, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm as charged in an...
KULR8
Billings man sentenced to 70 months in prison for trafficking meth
BILLINGS — A Billings man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after he was arrested in Rosebud County was sentenced today to 70 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Stefan Shane Hickel, 34, pleaded guilty on August 11, 2022,...
