tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned
There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
College Basketball Odds: NC State vs. Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
Two ranked teams will look to stay hot as the race in the Atlantic Coastal Conference heats up. The No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (19-5) will visit the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (17-4) in a tight matchup between two top-25 teams looking to make a jump in the ACC standings. Check out our college basketball odds […] The post College Basketball Odds: NC State vs. Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
packinsider.com
NC State is the ONLY Team in the Triangle Ranked for the 1st Time in 40 Years
NC State’s Men’s Basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 4 years, landing at #22 in the Week 14 AP Poll. NC State is ranked. Duke and UNC are not. Last time that was the case? December 27th, 1982. Over 40 years ago. It’s only the 6th time in 67 years that this has happened.
Tale of the Tape: NC State at No. 8 Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers return home Tuesday as they welcome the No.22 NC State Wolfpack to JPJ Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. UVA is coming off their first loss in seven games as they fell 74-68 on the road...
RUMOR: Raptors, Pelicans added to mix of teams interested in Bones Hyland trade
Denver Nuggets’ guard Bones Hyland is a popular trade candidate. The Nuggets will receive a very respectable return if they decide to deal him away ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets were initially linked to Hyland. A recent report added the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans into the […] The post RUMOR: Raptors, Pelicans added to mix of teams interested in Bones Hyland trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roger Goodell reveals Russell Wilson’s role in major Pro Bowl change
While Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t play in the Pro Bowl, he had a major impact on this year’s festivities. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave Wilson credit for some of the Pro Bowl Games’ new formatting. On the Tuesday after last year’s Pro Bowl, Goodell said that Wilson called him and said, “let’s have […] The post Roger Goodell reveals Russell Wilson’s role in major Pro Bowl change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
Up and Coming Weekly
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness
So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC
Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
