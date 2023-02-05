Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Albany Herald
Nets tangle with Bulls in Spencer Dinwiddie's return
Spencer Dinwiddie's successful first stint with Brooklyn was among the reasons Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were drawn to the Nets during free agency in 2019. His second stint is a result of Irving's desire to leave the team. Dinwiddie is expected to officially get reacquainted with the organization that developed the guard starting with Thursday's visit from the Chicago Bulls.
Albany Herald
LeBron Is the Best All-Around NBA Superstar Ever
Barring injury, LeBron James figures to break the NBA’s all-time record for scoring this week. Hell, there’s a really good chance he’ll get the 36 points he still needs and break it tonight. As the record comes down, it will surely fuel a circular debate that rolls...
Albany Herald
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta.
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline: Breaking Down Tiers and Teams to Watch
Billy King, the former Nets and 76ers GM, the man who endured the Dwightmare and a very public (failed) attempt to trade for Carmelo Anthony, understands the chaos of the trade deadline and the pressure to make—or not make—a deal. In 2001 the Sixers were atop the Eastern Conference standings. But Theo Ratliff had recently broken his wrist, and Philadelphia had a hole in the middle. So King sent Ratliff and Toni Kukoč to Atlanta in a six-player deal that brought Dikembe Mutombo to Philly. The result: The 76ers advanced to the Finals for the first time in nearly two decades.
Albany Herald
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Albany Herald
Woj Provides Discouraging Update on John Collins Trade Talks
With less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks are struggling to find a deal for John Collins. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this news at 12:17 p.m. EST on SportsCenter.
Albany Herald
Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break
New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break.
Albany Herald
Clippers' Tyronn Lue joins USA Basketball coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is replacing the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams on the USA Basketball coaching staff. Williams cited family commitments for his decision to step down, managing director Grant Hill said Wednesday.
Albany Herald
Trade reports: D'Angelo Russell could be headed to Lakers
Three teams are engaged in trade talks that would send Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Draft compensation would also be included to the Jazz, per the report, adding that Westbrook could be...
Albany Herald
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Albany Herald
With streaking Bucks in town, Lakers re-shift focus
With LeBron James' pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record now complete, the Los Angeles Lakers can work on getting themselves back into the playoff chase. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark Wednesday against Oklahoma City, with another home game set for Thursday against the surging Milwaukee Bucks.
Albany Herald
Flames, Red Wings both looking to gain traction
The Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings both lost their first game after the All-Star break. One of them will get a much-needed victory when they square off in Detroit on Thursday night. The Flames began a stretch of four consecutive road contests after the layoff with a 5-4 overtime...
Albany Herald
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 'LeBron makes me love the game again'
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embraced LeBron James at center court in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after the latter broke his record as the leading scorer in NBA history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fadeaway shot with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Albany Herald
Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
Albany Herald
Avalanche, Lightning rekindle their Stanley Cup tussle
While Thursday night's matchup in Tampa between the Colorado Avalanche and host Lightning is a Stanley Cup Final rematch, neither team is currently turning in that caliber of play. The meeting is the first between the clubs since the Avalanche won the franchise's third Stanley Cup on June 26, beating...
Comments / 0