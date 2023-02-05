ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Nets tangle with Bulls in Spencer Dinwiddie's return

Spencer Dinwiddie's successful first stint with Brooklyn was among the reasons Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were drawn to the Nets during free agency in 2019. His second stint is a result of Irving's desire to leave the team. Dinwiddie is expected to officially get reacquainted with the organization that developed the guard starting with Thursday's visit from the Chicago Bulls.
BROOKLYN, NY
Albany Herald

LeBron Is the Best All-Around NBA Superstar Ever

Barring injury, LeBron James figures to break the NBA’s all-time record for scoring this week. Hell, there’s a really good chance he’ll get the 36 points he still needs and break it tonight. As the record comes down, it will surely fuel a circular debate that rolls...
Albany Herald

Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta.
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

NBA Trade Deadline: Breaking Down Tiers and Teams to Watch

Billy King, the former Nets and 76ers GM, the man who endured the Dwightmare and a very public (failed) attempt to trade for Carmelo Anthony, understands the chaos of the trade deadline and the pressure to make—or not make—a deal. In 2001 the Sixers were atop the Eastern Conference standings. But Theo Ratliff had recently broken his wrist, and Philadelphia had a hole in the middle. So King sent Ratliff and Toni Kukoč to Atlanta in a six-player deal that brought Dikembe Mutombo to Philly. The result: The 76ers advanced to the Finals for the first time in nearly two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Report: Zion Williamson (hamstring) out through All-Star break

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (hamstring) will not return until after the All-Star break, missing the All-Star Game itself, ESPN reported Wednesday. Pelicans coach Willie Green said as much Tuesday, when he told reporters the team would not have his season-opening starting five available until after the break.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

Trade reports: D'Angelo Russell could be headed to Lakers

Three teams are engaged in trade talks that would send Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Draft compensation would also be included to the Jazz, per the report, adding that Westbrook could be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic

Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

With streaking Bucks in town, Lakers re-shift focus

With LeBron James' pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record now complete, the Los Angeles Lakers can work on getting themselves back into the playoff chase. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark Wednesday against Oklahoma City, with another home game set for Thursday against the surging Milwaukee Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Flames, Red Wings both looking to gain traction

The Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings both lost their first game after the All-Star break. One of them will get a much-needed victory when they square off in Detroit on Thursday night. The Flames began a stretch of four consecutive road contests after the layoff with a 5-4 overtime...
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 'LeBron makes me love the game again'

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embraced LeBron James at center court in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after the latter broke his record as the leading scorer in NBA history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fadeaway shot with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest

It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
SAN JOSE, CA
Albany Herald

Avalanche, Lightning rekindle their Stanley Cup tussle

While Thursday night's matchup in Tampa between the Colorado Avalanche and host Lightning is a Stanley Cup Final rematch, neither team is currently turning in that caliber of play. The meeting is the first between the clubs since the Avalanche won the franchise's third Stanley Cup on June 26, beating...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy