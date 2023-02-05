ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

KGET 17

LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love

(Editor’s Note: Kevin Love is a five-time All-Star and former Cleveland teammate with LeBron James, who is set to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Love played four seasons with James and won the title with him in 2016, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to win Cleveland’s first professional sports championship since 1964. Love reflected on his time with James for The Associated Press.)
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
KGET 17

Pro Picks: Eagles’ talent over Chiefs’ experience

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles left their dog masks at home. Back in the Super Bowl five years after winning the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, the Eagles took a different path to reach this one. They’re 1 1/2-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, after outscoring the Giants and 49ers 69-14 in the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KGET 17

Lurie: Hurts Has Nothing to Prove Ahead of Contract Talks

The Eagles quarterback is gearing up to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. For Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie, there’s no question that he plans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KGET 17

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

