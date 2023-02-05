ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

MSUB's Carrington Wiggins is GNAC's player of the week

Senior guard Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It was the third time this season that Wiggins earned the accolade.
BILLINGS, MT

