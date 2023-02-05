Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!Ash JurbergJackson, MS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Related
Jackson State upsets Arkansas-Pine Bluff in double overtime
Romelle Mansel finished with a double-double scoring 18 points on top of 13 rebounds in the upset victory against the Golden Lions. The post Jackson State upsets Arkansas-Pine Bluff in double overtime appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State continues to dominate, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Daphane White played big for the Lady Tigers to extend the led and grab the victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff The post Jackson State continues to dominate, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans
Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WAPT
Murrah basketball alums produce thrilling rivalry matchup at Jackson State
Mississippi Valley State head coach George Ivory and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams clashed in their latest SWAC coaching duel Saturday night. The two Murrah state grads said they share a strong relationship off the court. Ivory won this match up in his first time visiting Jackson State as...
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
vicksburgnews.com
Kelvin Carter named as the District Coach of the Year
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball coach Kelvin Carter has been named the Region 4-5A Coach of the Year. Carter, who is in his sixth season as Head Coach, earned the award on Saturday. “It’s really gratifying to receive such an honor,” Carter said. “Coach of the year goes to...
pelahatchienews.com
Jones selected as one of 25 for MS Excellence in Coaching Fellowship
Twenty-five leaders are selected for the inaugural class that aims to amplify the work of Mississippi’s best high school and middle school coaches, and one of those leaders, Alexia Jones, is a basketball coach at Pelahatchie High School. In January, the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship announced the twenty-five...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot soars to $900,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to soar! The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 7 drawing is now $900,000. “We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the […]
WLBT
Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
Record $905,168 jackpot won in Mississippi Lottery. Here is what we know.
After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, ending the $905,168 record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in July 2021.
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky
A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $880,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased again ahead of the Tuesday, February 7 drawing. The previously advertised estimated jackpot for $810,000 was increased Monday morning to an estimated $880,000. “Unprecedented sales are the reason we decided to increase the estimated jackpot,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. The drawing for […]
Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded for later today
It looks like the storm system moving into the Magnolia State this afternoon may be a little more potent than we expected when we first started watching the potential a few days ago. A strong cold front is heading our way, but it certainly won’t feel like it today. It’s...
Mississippi Insight for Feb. 5 2023: Reeves vs. Presley
Dueling speeches by Republican Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley set the stage for the 2023 gubernatorial contest. And author Margaret McMullan discusses her concerns about political influence in education.
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
One person has won record $900,000 jackpot in Mississippi Match lottery
One Mississippi Lottery Player has won the largest jackpot in the state Mississippi Match 5 game, estimated to be $900,000. The Mississippi Lottery website confirms that one person has purchased a winning ticket, but officials have yet to specify where the ticket was purchased in the state. Mississippi’s Match 5...
WAPT
Some storms turn strong, severe after nightfall
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a potent front moves through the area. According to 16 WAPT meteorologists, the worst of the storms will arrive around nightfall and exit central Mississippi around, if not shortly after midnight. Heavy rain could dump 1-2 inches regionwide,...
Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
Comments / 0