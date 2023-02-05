ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans

Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Murrah basketball alums produce thrilling rivalry matchup at Jackson State

Mississippi Valley State head coach George Ivory and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams clashed in their latest SWAC coaching duel Saturday night. The two Murrah state grads said they share a strong relationship off the court. Ivory won this match up in his first time visiting Jackson State as...
vicksburgnews.com

Kelvin Carter named as the District Coach of the Year

Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball coach Kelvin Carter has been named the Region 4-5A Coach of the Year. Carter, who is in his sixth season as Head Coach, earned the award on Saturday. “It’s really gratifying to receive such an honor,” Carter said. “Coach of the year goes to...
VICKSBURG, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Jones selected as one of 25 for MS Excellence in Coaching Fellowship

Twenty-five leaders are selected for the inaugural class that aims to amplify the work of Mississippi’s best high school and middle school coaches, and one of those leaders, Alexia Jones, is a basketball coach at Pelahatchie High School. In January, the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship announced the twenty-five...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot soars to $900,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to soar! The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, February 7 drawing is now $900,000. “We have never seen anything like this for our in-state game,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Player enthusiasm over this jackpot is driving up sales, permitting us to increase the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?

There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky

A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $880,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased again ahead of the Tuesday, February 7 drawing. The previously advertised estimated jackpot for $810,000 was increased Monday morning to an estimated $880,000.  “Unprecedented sales are the reason we decided to increase the estimated jackpot,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.  The drawing for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Some storms turn strong, severe after nightfall

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a potent front moves through the area. According to 16 WAPT meteorologists, the worst of the storms will arrive around nightfall and exit central Mississippi around, if not shortly after midnight. Heavy rain could dump 1-2 inches regionwide,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy