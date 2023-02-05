Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Rutgers at Indiana — The Report Card
Ding dong, Rutgers is dead. Okay, not really, but Indiana snapped a six-game losing streak to Rutgers on Tuesday evening in Bloomington and won their seventh game in eight tries in the process. The Hoosiers started fast, and jumped out to a 30-16 lead with 7:54 left in the first...
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
'Sign of respect': Boilers determined to move past loss to rivals and learn from mistakes
The buzzer sounded, the scoreboard read 79 IU to 74 Purdue and college kids in red flooded the hardwood as if there were a prize for whoever could be the first to reach mid-court. No. 1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) lost to No. 21 Indiana (16-7, 7-5), and the...
CBS Sports
Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #21 Indiana Hoosiers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019. IU and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
247Sports
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
Purdue Athletics: Golden Ticket incident 'should not have happened'
Purdue Athletics sent out a second statement Monday evening in response to the rush at Mackey Arena on Sunday that left some students with minor injuries. There will be second-chance lottery for students to get a Golden Ticket, an early opportunity to buy Paint Crew membership and a boarding pass, and all students who attended Sunday's women's basketball game will be automatically entered into the lottery, Associate Athletics Director Patrick Crawford wrote in the press release.
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
WISH-TV
Pacers fans react after team announces University of Kentucky Hat Night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Pacers plan for a blue-and-white themed UK hat promotion has some fans seeing red. “Blue and white, this is your night!” the Pacers tweeted just before 9:45 a.m. Monday. “Join us at [Gainbridge Fieldhouse] on Friday for our first-ever University of Kentucky Hat Night.”
Boys’ Basketball 3A Sectional to move to Washington, IN
HUNTINGBURG, Ind., (WEHT) – Southridge High School’s Memorial Gym was planned to host the 2023 IHSAA’s Boys Basketball 3A Sectional #31, but those plans have recently changed. While access to Memorial Gym complies with ADA standards, meaning the seats in the stadium are accessible, officials were informed in January that wheelchair access to the floors […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
