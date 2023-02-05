ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On

Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae

Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
HollywoodLife

Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
hypebeast.com

Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"

The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Elle

Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys

Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
Elle

Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer

Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
hotnewhiphop.com

Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom

Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.

