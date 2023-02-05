Read full article on original website
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, Tems, And More Stun At Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
Beyoncé, and Jay-Z celebrated Grammys weekend with Kelly Rowland, Lil Kim, Offset, and more at the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: “Long As I’m Next To You”
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together. On Wednesday night, the couple...
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals She Has Her ‘Eye on One Person’ as a Potential New Bae
Nia Long is “single AF” but it could be short-lived. During a visit to Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Long stated she has her “eye on one person.”. Further in the conversation, Long revealed that she is nervous about the dating process. “You do? I’m so nervous,” she said. “Are you on the dating apps? We gotta talk about this.”
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Nia Long made an appearance at Beyonce's performance in Dubai where the actress was spotted out with Terrence J.
Elle
Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
Missy Elliott Makes History as First Female Hip Hop Artist to Be Nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Watch: Missy Elliott Makes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame HISTORY. Missy Elliot is still working it. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Feb. 1 with the rapper reaching a major milestone as the first female Hip Hop Artist achieve the honor. "This is an...
Elle
Cardi B's Cutout Blue Dress Is a Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Scene-Stealer
Cardi B took Grammys 2023 ensembles to new heights in her cutout blue dress and its hood. The rapper stepped out with Offset on the red carpet, posing impeccably in her look by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized with big dangle earrings. Cardi B actually doesn't have any nominations tonight but...
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
